As Battle for Delhi Intensifies, BJP Announces its Candidates for 67 Seats; Here's the Full List of Contestants
While the Aam Admi Party (AAP) has declared its candidates for all 70 seats, the BJP and the Congress have declared candidates for 67 and 66 seats, respectively.
Representative image/PTI
New Delhi: As the voting day for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly nears, the preparations in the political parties are on in fill swing. The last date for filing nominations is January 21 and the national capital will go to polls on February 8, followed by results on February 11. While the Aam Admi Party (AAP) has declared its candidates for all 70 seats, the BJP and the Congress have declared candidates for 67 and 66 seats, respectively.
The BJP fielded youth leader Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on New Delhi seat. However, a buzz later in the day was that the saffron party was considering to change its candidate against the AAP convenor. It was then clarified the there was no change and Yadav would take on Kejriwal.
Here is a complete list of the candidates fielded by the BJP:
1. Narela – Neeldaman Khatri
2. Timarpur – Surendra Singh Bittu
3. Adarsh Nagar – Rajkimar Bhatia
4. Badli – Vijay Bhagat
5. Rithala – Manish Chaudhary
6. Bawana – Ravindra Kumar Indraj
7. Mundka – Azad Singh
8. Kirari – Anil Jha
9. Sultanpur Majra – Ramchandra Chhavaria
10. Mangol Puri – Karam Singh Karma
11. Rohini – Vijendra Gupta
12. Shalimar Bagh – Rekha Gupta
13. Shakur Basti – S.C. Vats
14. Trinagar – Tilak Ram Gupta
15. Wazirpur – Mahendra Nagpal
16. Model Town – Kapil Mishra
17. Sadar Bazaar – Jay Prakash
18. Chandni Chowk – Suman Kumar Gupta
19. Matia Mahal – Ravindra Gupta
20. Ballimaran – Lata Sodhi
21. Karol Bagh – Yogendra Chandolia
22. Patel Nagar – Parvesh Ratan
23. Moti Nagar – Subhash Sachdeva
24. Madipur – Kailash Sankhla
25. Tilak Nagar – Rajeev Babbar
26. Janakpuri – Ashish Sood
27. Vikaspuri – Sanjay Singh
28. Uttam Nagar – Krishna Gehlot
29. Dwarka – Pradyumna Rajput
30. Matiala – Rajesh Gehlot
31. Najafgarh – Ajit Kharkhari
32. Bijwasan – Satprakash Rana
33. Palam – Vijay Pandit
34. Rajendra Nagar – R.P. Singh
35. Jangpura – Imrit Singh Bakshi
36. Malviya Nagar – Shailendra Singh Moti
37. R K Puram – Anil Sharma
38. Chhatarpur – Brahm Singh Tanwar
39. Deoli – Arvind Kumar
40. Ambedkar Nagar – Khushi Ram
41. Gretaer Kailash – Shikha Ray
42. Tughlakabad – Vikram Bidhuri
43. Badarpur – Ramveer Singh Bidhuri
44. Okhla – Brahm Singh
45. Trilokpuri – Kiran Vaid
46. Kondli – Rajkumar Dhillon
47. Patparganj – Ravi Negi
48. Lakshmi Nagar – Abhay Kumar Verma
49. Vishwas Nagar – O.P Sharma
50. Gandhi Nagar – Anil Vajpayee
51. Rohtas Nagar – Jitendra Mahajan
52. Seelampur – Kaushal Mishra
53. Ghonda – Ajay Mahavar
54. Baburpur – Naresh Gaud
55. Gokulpur – Ranjeet Kashyap
56. Mustafabad – Jagdish Pradhan
57. Karawal Nagar – Mohan Singh Bisht
58. Nangloi Jat – Sumanlata Shaukeen
59. Rajouri Garden – Ramesh Khanna
60. Hari Nagar – Tejendra Pal Bagga
61. New Delhi – Sunil Yadav
62. Delhi Cant – Manish Singh
63. Kasturba Nagar – Ravindra Chaudhary
64. Mehrauli – Kusum Khatri
65. Kalkaji – Dharamveer Singh
66. Krishna Nagar – Anil Goyal
67. Shahdara – Sanjay Goyal
