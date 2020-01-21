As Battle for Delhi Intensifies, BJP Announces its Candidates for 67 Seats; Here's the Full List of Contestants

New Delhi: As the voting day for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly nears, the preparations in the political parties are on in fill swing. The last date for filing nominations is January 21 and the national capital will go to polls on February 8, followed by results on February 11. While the Aam Admi Party (AAP) has declared its candidates for all 70 seats, the BJP and the Congress have declared candidates for 67 and 66 seats, respectively.

The BJP fielded youth leader Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on New Delhi seat. However, a buzz later in the day was that the saffron party was considering to change its candidate against the AAP convenor. It was then clarified the there was no change and Yadav would take on Kejriwal.

Here is a complete list of the candidates fielded by the BJP:

1. Narela – Neeldaman Khatri

2. Timarpur – Surendra Singh Bittu

3. Adarsh Nagar – Rajkimar Bhatia

4. Badli – Vijay Bhagat

5. Rithala – Manish Chaudhary

6. Bawana – Ravindra Kumar Indraj

7. Mundka – Azad Singh

8. Kirari – Anil Jha

9. Sultanpur Majra – Ramchandra Chhavaria

10. Mangol Puri – Karam Singh Karma

11. Rohini – Vijendra Gupta

12. Shalimar Bagh – Rekha Gupta

13. Shakur Basti – S.C. Vats

14. Trinagar – Tilak Ram Gupta

15. Wazirpur – Mahendra Nagpal

16. Model Town – Kapil Mishra

17. Sadar Bazaar – Jay Prakash

18. Chandni Chowk – Suman Kumar Gupta

19. Matia Mahal – Ravindra Gupta

20. Ballimaran – Lata Sodhi

21. Karol Bagh – Yogendra Chandolia

22. Patel Nagar – Parvesh Ratan

23. Moti Nagar – Subhash Sachdeva

24. Madipur – Kailash Sankhla

25. Tilak Nagar – Rajeev Babbar

26. Janakpuri – Ashish Sood

27. Vikaspuri – Sanjay Singh

28. Uttam Nagar – Krishna Gehlot

29. Dwarka – Pradyumna Rajput

30. Matiala – Rajesh Gehlot

31. Najafgarh – Ajit Kharkhari

32. Bijwasan – Satprakash Rana

33. Palam – Vijay Pandit

34. Rajendra Nagar – R.P. Singh

35. Jangpura – Imrit Singh Bakshi

36. Malviya Nagar – Shailendra Singh Moti

37. R K Puram – Anil Sharma

38. Chhatarpur – Brahm Singh Tanwar

39. Deoli – Arvind Kumar

40. Ambedkar Nagar – Khushi Ram

41. Gretaer Kailash – Shikha Ray

42. Tughlakabad – Vikram Bidhuri

43. Badarpur – Ramveer Singh Bidhuri

44. Okhla – Brahm Singh

45. Trilokpuri – Kiran Vaid

46. Kondli – Rajkumar Dhillon

47. Patparganj – Ravi Negi

48. Lakshmi Nagar – Abhay Kumar Verma

49. Vishwas Nagar – O.P Sharma

50. Gandhi Nagar – Anil Vajpayee

51. Rohtas Nagar – Jitendra Mahajan

52. Seelampur – Kaushal Mishra

53. Ghonda – Ajay Mahavar

54. Baburpur – Naresh Gaud

55. Gokulpur – Ranjeet Kashyap

56. Mustafabad – Jagdish Pradhan

57. Karawal Nagar – Mohan Singh Bisht

58. Nangloi Jat – Sumanlata Shaukeen

59. Rajouri Garden – Ramesh Khanna

60. Hari Nagar – Tejendra Pal Bagga

61. New Delhi – Sunil Yadav

62. Delhi Cant – Manish Singh

63. Kasturba Nagar – Ravindra Chaudhary

64. Mehrauli – Kusum Khatri

65. Kalkaji – Dharamveer Singh

66. Krishna Nagar – Anil Goyal

67. Shahdara – Sanjay Goyal

