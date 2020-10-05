As Bengal Simmers Over BJP Leader's Death, Governor Accuses Mamata of Ignoring 'Urgent 10:47pm Message'

Expressing outrage over BJP leader’s murder yesterday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeek Dhankar accused CM Mamata Banerjee of ignoring his late night message of speaking urgently on the issue.

A local BJP leader was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants near Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday evening. The duo opened fire at Manish Shukla on BT Road in the evening, following which he was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

The Governor alleged "targeted political killings in spite of alert by constitutional head" in a tweet. The clash between the Bengal CM and the Governor is not new as the two have clashed on a range of issues in the past.

“Alarming nosediving law and order scenario in the Mamata Banerjee government. Targeted political killings in spite of alert by Constitutional Head. Neither ACS (Additional Chief Secretary) Home nor DGP Bengal Police responded. To CM (Chief Minister) at 10.47 PM "Would like to speak to you urgently!" Only silence that speaks volumes," Mr Dhankhar said in a tweet.

The Governor had summoned the Additional Chief Secretary and police chief at 10 am today to discuss the law and order situation. "ACS Home Mamata Government and DGP West Bengal Police have been summoned at 10 am tomorrow in the wake of worsening law and order situation leading to dastardly killing of Manish Shukla, Councillor, Titagarh Municipality in political party office," the Governor said in a tweet.

BJP has blamed the ruling TMC for the murder as the two parties continue to be at logger heads ahead of polls in the state next year. The BJP said that Bengal is now being turned into place where murders are normalised. "Bengal is now being turned into place where murders are normalised! Manish Shukla, BJP councillor from Titagarh was shot by TMC goons. These series of murders clearly indicates towards your inevitable end TMC," the party tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress has rejected the claim of the BJP and alleged the killing as party's internal dispute.

In recent months, there have been about a dozen such killings of political workers, mainly belonging to the BJP and the Trinamool.