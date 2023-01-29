Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra was the ‘deepest and most beautiful experience’ of his life assuring that the march would have an effect on Indian politics.

Speaking at an event on the eve of the Yatra’s finale, Rahul Gandhi said the march got tremendous response and love from people. “We saw the resilience and strength of the people of India during this journey. We also got to hear about the issues being faced by farmers, and unemployed youth in the country," Rahul Gandhi said in Srinagar.

“The 5-month long yatra will have impact on Indian polity, but what it will be, I can’t tell right now,” he added.

Security Situation in Kashmir

Speaking about the last leg of the yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress MP said, “I am not happy with what I see in Jammu and Kashmir. I was filed sadness when I walked through the valley.”

He hit out at the government over the security situation in the valley and said, “If situation in the valley is so good, why don’t BJP leaders or someone like Home Minister Amit Shah walk through Jammu to Kashmir?”

The comments come amid allegations by the party that there was a security lapse at Banihal on Friday, forcing the cancellation of the yatra.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Unity Message’

In a strong message for opposition unity, Gandhi acknowledged that there were some differences between parties, but assured that the opposition would most definitely unite.

Rahul Gandhi unfurled the national flag at Lal Chowk in the city, marking the last walking day of the yatra that kicked off on September 7 last year in Kanyakumari. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders joined him.

China Situation

Even as External Affairs Minister S Jaishshankar slammed Rahul Gandhi for his allegations about ‘territorial loss to China’, Rahul Gandhi reiterated his claims and said, “The government is under the impression that the Chinese haven’t taken any land from India. A Ladakhi delegation clearly said that 2000 sq km of Indian territory was taken by Chinese. They also said that many patrolling points that used to be in India are now firmly in Chinese hands.”

He further said the approach that the government is following by completely denying that the Chinese have taken our land is ‘dangerous’. “This would only give them more confidence to do more aggressive things. We’ve to deal with the Chinese firmly & tell them they are sitting on our land, won’t be tolerated,” Gandhi added.

