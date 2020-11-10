As Bihar Contest Enters Nail-biting Phase, These Seats Can Turn the Tables with Thin Vote Margin

Bihar looks ahead for a long day of counting as NDA and the Mahagathbandhan alliance are locked in a tight battle in the Assembly electionson 243 seats. Early trends are indicating National Democratic Alliance’s upper hand over the Mahagathbandhan as counting is underway. There is a neck-and-neck contest between the two rival alliances and the incumbent Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance seem to be pulling its weight. The BJP is ahead on 72 seats, while the JD(U)U is leading in 49 seats as of now. Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan of five parties is now leading on 105 seats with the party ahead in 65 seats. The Congress is ahead on 20 seats.

Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: NDA Leads Race as BJP Overtakes RJD as Single-Largest Party; Chirag Blunts JD-U Arrow; Counting Slowed Down by Covid Protocol, May Stretch Into the Night

The contest between the two alliances has entered a nail-biting phase with BJP leading the way. While the results may look in NDA's favour, nothing can be concluded yet as majority of votes are yet to be counted. Amid all the political suspense, 38 seats are witnessing a stiff competition with vote margins below 1,000. These seats can turn the tables for either side of the tussle for power in Bihar. Here is the list of seats the crucial seats:

Amour:

Margin- 409, Akhtarul Iman of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leading.

Atri:

Margin- 729, Ajay Yadav of RJD leading.

Aurangabad:

Margin- 622, Anand Shankar Singh of Congress leading.

Bahadurganj:

Margin- 797, Mohamad Anazar Nayeemi of AIMIM leading.

Baikunthpur:

Margin- 6 , Mithilesh Tiwari Bharatiya Janata Party leading.

Baisi:

Margin- 228, Vinod Kumar of BJP leading.

Bajpatti:

Margin- 777, Ranju Geeta of JD(U)leading.

Bakhtiarpur:

Margin- 462, Ramvijay Singh of BJP leading.

Barauli:

Margin- 864, Rampravesh Rai of BJP leading.

Barharia:

Margin- 650, Bachha Pandey of RJD leading.

Beldaur:

Margin- 879, Chandan Yadav of Congress leading.

Bihariganj:

Margin- 9, Subhashini Bundela of Congress leading.

Chapra:

Margin- 331, Randhir Kumar Singh of RJD leading.

Dinara:

Margin- 194, Vijay Kumar Mandal leading.

Ekma:

Margin- 732, Srikant Yadav of RJD leading.

Fatuha:

Margin- 255, Dr. Ramanand Yadav of RJD leading.

Garkha:

Margin- 506, Gyanchand Manjhi of BJP leading.

Imamganj:

Margin- 244, Jitan Ram Manjhi of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leading.

Kalyanpur:

Margin- 434, Sachindra Prasad Singh of BJP leading.

Kargahar:

Margin- 575, Santosh Kumar Mishra of Congress leading.

Kasba:

Margin- 5, Pradeep Kumar Das of Lok Jan Shakti Party leading.

Katihar:

Margin- 179, Ram Prakash Mahto of RJD leading.

Katoria:

Margin- 637, Sweety Sima Hembram of RJD leading.

Kesaria:

Margin- 490, Shalini Mishra of JD(U)leading.

Lakhisarai:

Margin- 490, Vijay Kumar Sinha of BJP leading.

Laukaha:

Margin- 991, Bharat Bhushan Mandal of RJD leading.

Madhuban:

Margin- 781, Rana Randhir of BJP leading.

Marhaura:

Margin- 505, Jitendra Kumar Ray of RJD leading.

Narpatganj:

Margin- 586, Jai Prakash Yadav of BJP leading.

Obra:

Margin: 300, Prakash Chandra of Lok Jan Shakti Party ahead.

Rajapakar:

Margin: 459, Pratima Kumari of Congress leading.

Rajauli:

Margin- 480, Kanhaiya Kumar of BJP leading.

Rajgir:

Margin- 26, Kaushal Kishore of JD(U)leading.

Sarairanjan:

Margin- 516, Arbind Kumar Sahni of RJD leading.

Sheikhpura:

Margin- 244, Randhir Kumar Soni of JD(U) leading.

Sitamarhi:

Margin- 562, Sunil Kumar of RJD leading.

Sonepur:

Margin- 762, Vinay Kumar Singh of BJP leading.

Vaishali:

Margin- 402, Sanjeev Singh of Congress leading.