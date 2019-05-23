As BJD Heads Towards a Landslide in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik All Set to Become CM of Odisha for the Fifth-Term

As Biju Janata Dal (BJD) continued to lead on over 100 seats in the 147-seat strong legislative Assembly after the conclusion of multiple rounds of counting, Naveen Patnaik is all set to take charge of Odisha as the chief minister for a fifth straight term in office.He is the seventh longest serving chief minister in the electoral history of the country with over 19 years of chief ministership. With Patnaik certain to become the CM of Odisha for the fifth-term, he’ll become the second longest serving CM in India by the end of his term in 2024, if Pawan Chamling is also able to hold his fort in Sikkim.The BJD was leading on 108 seats in the Assembly, well ahead of the second placed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at 24 seats.Naveen Patnaik, who is contesting from Bijepur and Hinjli, is leading by more than 24,000 votes in both the seats and is likely to win both when the final results are out. Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal is probably the only party to have improved its performance over the last three state elections. They won 61 seats in 2004, 103 seats in 2009, and 117 seats in 2014.The state has clearly voted differently for the state elections and the Lok Sabha elections, trends suggest. While the BJD looks on its way to sweep in the Assembly, the BJP, increasing its footprint in the state over the last couple of elections with its vote-share, has made significant gains in Lok Sabha with lead on seven seats. The BJD on the other hand, is leading on the remaining 14 Lok Sabha seat.The ruling BJD, which has been in power in the state since 2000, had won a thumping majority of 117 seats out of the total 147 in the last state elections in 2014. It had also bagged a massive vote share of 43.35 percent. While Congress and BJP had won 16 and 10 seats, respectively, four seats had gone to ‘Others’.BJD was the part of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2004 and 2000. In Lok Sabha 2014, the BJD had swept the state of Odisha with 20 Lok Sabha seats, where BJP managed to secure one.The state went to polls in an unprecedented four phases and registered a voter turnout of 73.1 per cent compared with 73.79 per cent in 2014.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)