As BJP Govt in K'taka Completes a Year in Office, Yediyurappa Seeks Cooperation for Remaining Tenure

As his government completed one year in office, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday sought cooperation from every one in providing astable government during the remaining period of his tenure, and towards achieving his goal of all-round development of thestate.

Amid speculations about the longevity of his tenure,the 78-year old Lingayat strongman, listing out the achievements of his government, said he was indebted to thepeople and his only aim is to take the state forward in the path of progress.

"With your blessings my government has completed one year in office…during the remaining period with all yourcooperation, providing a stable government with the vision of all-round development of the state is my goal. To reach thisgoal I will work beyond my strength with honesty," Yediyurappa said.

Addressing an event – "People friendly government, 1 year" organised to commemorate the occasion, he said, "I have never indulged in hate politics, I have conducted respectfully even towards those who have criticised me. My only aim is totake the state forward on the path of progress with cooperation from everyone."

He also tried to highlight BJP's victory in 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state during the parliamentary pollsand winning 12 of 15 assembly seats during the December bypolls as a recognition of work done under his leadership andadministration.

Yediyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister for thefourth time on July 26, 2019, three days after the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamythat faced defeat during the trust vote.

As a commemoration to celebrate the BJP government'scompletion of one year in office, Yediyurappa released booklets containing the achievements of his government at theVidhana Soudha, that was virtually attended by administration of all districts under the leadership of their respective district in-charge ministers.

The event was also telecast live on YouTube and socialmedia channels.

Noting that there was a lot to do and we are indebtedto the people, Yediyurappa said if the COVID pandemic was not there, the pace of development in the state would have beenfaster.

"Last year when I took charge there were floods andthere is COVID this year…The pain of this COVID pandemic putting all the developmental activities into jeopardy ishaunting me," he added.

However, with good rains this year, filling up of damsand lakes, improved groundwater situation and farmers engaging in their activities has given some respite, he said, as heprayed that there should not be any floods this year.

Reiterating that there will be no more discussions onlockdown, Yediyurappa said he has instructed district administrations to work on developmental activities andimproving the financial condition of the state.

"We have already gone for a long lockdown, now withoutdiscussing the lockdown we have to learn to live with COVID. Along with managing COVID we have to improve the financialcondition of the state and its development," he added.

Recollecting the massive floods that ravaged the statein August last year, soon after he came to power, Yediyurappa said, "it was a trial by fire for me, as I had to work alonefor some time without any Ministers in the cabinet."

He listed out the work done by his government forvarious sections including- Rs 4,000 being given by the state in addition Rs 6,000 by the Centre under Kisan Samman Yojanabenefiting about 50 lakh farmers, loan waiver and Rs 2,000 to weavers, work on providing clean drinking water to everyhouse, impetus to rural roads and national highways, new industrial policy among others.

"Our aim is all-round development of the state and that the people have to live with solace…In Karnataka withinthree years no poor will have to say that he has no home, in this regard we are working," he added.

Yediyurappa also said with aim to give a push to global recognition Bengaluru has, the government was taking upa lot of programmes, including a blueprint to develop infrastructure in the city on a large scale while Bengalurusuburban railway work has been fast-tracked.

"In three years we will work honestly to makeBengaluru a model city in the country," he added.

Honest efforts are being made towards removingregional imbalance, promoting tourism, Yediyurappa said and added that laying stress on irrigation projects, we have triedto resolve Mahadayi inter-state river water dispute, Mekedatu project is being taken up, also filling up of lakes. Maintaining law and order is the priority of any government and in the last one year we have not given room forany disturbance, by taking all communities together, he added.

Defending his government's legislation that has comeunder criticism, Yediyurappa said, amendment to APMC Act is aimed at ensuring "my crop, my right". Despite opposition we have gone ahead with it with an intention to give the farmer a freedom to sell his producewherever he wants, whether within the state or outside, he added.

Regarding amendments to land reforms act, he said, "this has been done with an intention to give encouragement toindustries and thereby bring down unemployment rate…the opposition is unnecessary criticising, we have to informpeople and bring awareness.