As Capt Amarinder Meets Amit Shah, Congress Calls it BJP's 'Revenge' in Punjab

Launching an attack on the BJP, the Congress on Wednesday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are looking for an opportunity from the ongoing crisis in the Congress’s Punjab unit to take “revenge" from it. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the “arrogance of the abbot sitting in power has been hurt" after seeing a Dalit Chief Minister in Punjab and how the BJP has so far “failed" to implement three contentious farm laws.

Surjewala’s comment came hours after Captain Amarinder Singh, who quit as Punjab chief minister after being “humiliated" by the Congress, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday in Delhi, fuelling speculation over Captain Amarinder’s future plans and adding to the crisis the party faces in the state ahead of the assembly polls.

After quitting the Punjab chief minister post, Captain Amarinder had told reporters that he was free now to explore other options.

The meeting between Amit Shah and Amarinder Singh in Delhi triggered speculation on the possibility of the former CM seeking the BJP’s support. Singh, however, said they discussed the farmers’ agitation.

Surjewala, who tweeted in Hindi, said, “BJP’s anti-farmer conspiracy will not succeed".

“The arrogance of the abbot sitting in power has been hurt because a Dalit has been made a Chief Minister. So then they ask who is making the decisions in Congress? The center of anti-Dalit politics is nowhere else, Amit Shah’s residence remains," Surjewala’s tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

The Shah-Singh meeting in Delhi capped developments during the day in Punjab, including the release of a video clip by Navjot Singh Sidhu, who gave a jolt to the party on Tuesday by resigning as its state unit president.

The party’s top leadership in Delhi remained mum on developments in Punjab with a spokesperson merely saying that Harish Rawat, the state’s in-charge at the AICC, was keeping tabs. But the “Group of 23", made up of party leaders who have been seeking organisational reforms in the Congress. picked the day to voice concern over developments in Punjab and elsewhere.

Senior party leader Kapil Sibal said what is happening to the Congress in Punjab gives an advantage to Pakistan and the ISI, and recalled the state’s history. He told reporters that such developments should be discussed at a party platform.

This political drama within Congress has plunged the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

