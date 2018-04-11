English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Cauvery Protests Intensify, Opposition to Show Black Flags PM Modi in Chennai Tomorrow
DMK is planning to show black flags on Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Chennai to attend the Defence Expo.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chennai: Protests are intensifying in Tamil Nadu to mount pressure on the Centre to set up a Cauvery Water Management Board immediately.
Fringe groups too have decided to show black flags to Modi when he reaches Chennai. This comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sit on a one-day fast to protest against the washout of the second half of Budget Session of Parliament.
While the state government had staged a hunger strike, they blamed the DMK-Congress alliance for failing to handle the Cauvery issue. DMK had called for a state-wide bandh and is now holding protest march in the delta region of Tamil Nadu. DMK has criticised both the Centre and the State Government over the Cauvery issue.
Over 500 PMK cadre who staged a rail roko at Egmore station in Chennai were detained.
At Tindivanam district, while the cadre staged a rail roko, a few who climbed atop a train raising slogans against the Centre and one of them was electrocuted after he came in contact with a high tension cable. He was rushed to JIPMER in Puducherry by his party cadre and is currently undergoing treatment. In Dharmapuri district, 4 buses were damaged by PMK cadre during the protest.
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
