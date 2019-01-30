English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Citizenship Bill Takes Centrestage, BJP Mulls 'Major' Outreach Plan With Amit Shah's Assam Tour
Amit Shah’s detailed schedule is being prepared and the state unit has been asked to start working on a schedule for a date in the second week of February.
BJP National President Amit Shah being greeted by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Ranjit Das (left), Assam BJP chief, in Guwahati (File photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Amidst the raging debate around the Citizens Amendment Bill, BJP national president Amit Shah is likely to tour Assam in what is being planned as a major outreach by the party to assuage apprehensions in the entire North East over the proposed law.
Shah is expected to meet various sections of the society to convince them on the passage of the bill which has many BJP allies up in arms against the Modi government ahead of the general elections this year.
Shah’s detailed schedule is being prepared and the state unit has been asked to start working on a schedule for a date in the second week of February. Sources in the party say the BJP president may be in Guwahati on the 12th of February.
With the numbers on their side, the BJP-led NDA has been able to pass the Bill in Lok Sabha on 8th of January during the Winter Session of Parliament. But the Rajya Sabha is where they will face stiff opposition. Some BJP allies like the JD(U) are also opposed to the bill.
Asom Gana Parishad has already walked out of the NDA, opposing Modi government’s attempts to push the bill in the upcoming session.
When asked about how the Bill would impact the demography of the state a senior leader quipped, “As a party we are not just concerned about the demography of a state alone but of the nation too.”
Amit Shah at his rally in Bengal on Tuesday, hit out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Shah said, “Can Mamata Banerjee tell the people of Bengal that she cares only about illegal migrants. Let her come out in the open and tell people of the state that she won’t support the Bill brought by Narendra Modi.”
The BJP has been trying to aggressively use the bill as a part of its strategy to make inroads in Bengal, especially among the Hindu migrants who have crossed over from Bangladesh.
In the North East however, the bill has triggered protests by local parties whose opposition to migrants is not limited to people of a particular community or faith.
