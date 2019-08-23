Lucknow: After inclusion of 18 new faces and elevation of five existing ministers to cabinet, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday churned the portfolios among his team of 56 ministers. While some were elevated with bigger responsibilities, many were demoted to smaller departments.

Adityanath has kept 37 departments, including Home with him, while departments of two Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma along with agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and minister for labour Swami Prasad Maurya have not been changed as of now.

The biggest churn is considered as elevation of former excise minister Jai Pratap Singh to medical health, family welfare, mother and child welfare. Former health minister Siddharth Nath Singh has been given the charge of Khadi and village industry, textiles, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and NRI departments.

The new inductee Ram Naresh Agarwal has been given the charge of excise while another new inductee Kamal Rani Varun has been given the charge of technical education department. Meanwhile, hailing from PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency, Neelkanth Tiwari has been made MoS (Independent Charge) tourism, culture and religious endowment department.

The other new faces inducted in the government, including Ashok Kataria, have been given the charge of transport department — the department which was earlier held by BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh. Shri Ram Jaiswal has been given the charge of agriculture marketing and horticulture, while Ravindra Jaiswal has been given the charge of stamps and registration department.

An important portfolio of finance has been given to Suresh Khanna, earlier it was held by Rajesh Agarwal. Minister Mahendra Singh has been given the charge of Jal Shakti department which will now be taking care of Irrigation and Namami Gange department. The charge for Urban Development has now been given to Ashutosh Tandon.

Minister for Sports, Chetan Chauhan, has now been given the charge of Solider Welfare, PRD and Civil Defence and Home Guards departments. Meanwhile, Upendra Tiwari will now take care of the Sports and Youth welfare (MoS), Tiwari was previously taking care of water supply and land reforms departments.

Minister Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’ will now be incharge of civil aviation, minority welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj Department along with political pension. Earlier Nandi was the minister for Stamps and Registration department. Law and Justice Minister Brijesh Pathak has been given an additional responsibility of Rural Engineering along with his previous departments of Additional Energy Sources has been taken away.

