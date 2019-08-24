As Cong Leaders Continue to Back Modi's 'Right', Kapil Sibal Wants to Know if BJP Has Ever Done This

New Delhi: As opposition members continue to back PM Narendra Modi for "things he does right", senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have ever advised the prime minister and other colleagues to stop "demonising" his opponent.

Taking cue from party colleague Jairam Ramesh's "demonising PM" remark, Sibal's tweeted, "Which BJP leader has stood up and publicly advised the Prime Minister and his party to “stop demonising the Opposition and it’s leaders?"

Ramesh's comment was later backed by Congress leaders Abhishek Singhvi and Shashi Tharoor. Singhvi's support was further lauded by former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha.

At a book launch on Wednesday, former Union minister Ramesh had said Modi's governance model was "not a complete negative story" and added that not recognising his work and "demonising" him all the time was not going to help.

"It is time we recognize Modi's work and what he did between 2014 and 2019 due to which he was voted back to power by over 30 per cent of the electorate," Ramesh had said. He had also cited how successful the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUJ) had turned out to be for the prime minister.

