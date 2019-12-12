As Congress Eyes to Become Main Oppn Party in UP, Leaders Express Confidence in Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee after going through a complete revamp under the AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s might be proactive raising issues on the ground. But has it really moved in the direction to becoming the main opposition party in the state?

This is a question that several political experts and commentators are debating even as Congress leaders seem convinced that the party under Priyanka’s leadership will make strides in the state. In fact, several leaders think that Priyanka has pushed the state government to the backfoot on various issues. “In the last five months our leader Priyanka Gandhi had raised issues related to women safety, farmers issue, mid-day meal and corruption issues with the state government and the government had to go on backfoot on many issues,” Congress spokesperson and UP media co-ordinator, Rajiv Tyagi, said.

He further said that because of this proactive approach, the Congress party has established a big lead from the other opposition parties.

The issues Tyagi is referring to is the Sonbhadra massacre, Shahjahanpur law student rape allegations over Chinmayanand and Mainpuri rape and murder case, which Priyanka had raised a hue and cry over.

Senior journalist and political commentator Vijay Sharma, however, said that the attempts will only reach fruition if the party manages to connect to the ground-level cadres. “At the moment there is a vacuum in the state and no party can claim that it is the main opposition party. If Congress wants to become the main opposition party then its top leadership will have to establish a direct connection with the ground-level workers, without involving any leaders in between.”

