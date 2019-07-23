As Congress-JD(S) Coalition Falls, BS Yeddyurappa Says 'New Era of Development Will Start'
BS Yeddyurappa, who is likely to take over as chief minister, also said his focus will be on farmers hard hit by drought and other problems.
BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa with his party MLAs show victory sign after HD Kumaraswamy lost the vote of confidence at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Kumaraswamy lost trust vote 99-105. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: "A new era of development will start from now onwards," said BJP's Karnataka president BS Yeddyurappa Tuesday soon after the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government lost the confidence vote.
Yeddyurappa, who is likely to take over as chief minister, said "It is the victory of democracy. People were fed up with the Kumaraswamy government. I want to assure the people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start from now onwards," he said.
The BJP state chief, who had served as the chief minister of the State thrice, said his focus will be on farmers hard hit by drought and other problems. "Our farmers are suffering due todrought and other reasons. In the coming days we assure the people of Karnataka that we will give more importance to the farmers so that they can live happily," he said.
He added that once his government takes over, it would take an appropriate decision at the earliest.
The Congress-JDS government in Karnataka collapsed after it lost the confidence vote, garnering 99 votes against the 105 to the BJP in the Karnataka assembly, ending the nearly three-week long high political drama in the state.
