Covid-hit Maharashtra to Get Lion's Share of Oxygen From Centre; Piyush Goyal Makes Announcement

File photo of oxygen cylinders being loaded, before being transported to hospitals for Covid-19 patients. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra has been allotted the biggest share of 1,500 metric tonnes, Delhi 350 metric tonnes and Uttar Pradesh 800 metric tonnes, Goyal said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, after an elaborate meeting with 12 states on Sunday, said that the government has mapped the requirements of each state and has decided to release 6,177 metric tonnes of oxygen. Of this, worst-affected Maharashtra has been allotted the biggest share of 1,500 metric tonnes, Delhi 350 metric tonnes and Uttar Pradesh 800 metric tonnes, he said.

“Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit India, our daily medical oxygen consumption was around 1,000-1,200 metric tonnes. But on April 15, 4,795 metric tonnes of medical oxygen was used in the country. We’ve increased production capacity in the last one year," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Soon after, Jiten Gajaria, a BJP leader from Mumbai, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allotting the maximum amount of oxygen to Maharashtra.

“You have shown your high stature by ignoring the lies of an inefficient CM & his crybabies. Your concern & love will be appreciated by all who care for the state," Gajaria wrote in the tweet.

first published:April 18, 2021, 22:35 IST