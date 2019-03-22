English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Credible as Rahul Gandhi’s Leadership Skills: Amit Shah Rubbishes ‘Yeddy Diaries’ Payoff Claim
Taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Shah said the "the few loose sheets" his party is citing to attack Yeddyurappa is as "credible and reliable as Gandhi's leadership skills".
File photo of BJP president Amit Shah. (PTI Image)
Loading...
New Delhi: The BJP on Friday rejected the Congress' allegation against against its Karnataka leader B S Yeddyurappa as "falsehood" with its president Amit Shah asserting that the opposition party's campaign is in "shambles", and it is relying on "forgery" in desperation.
Taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Shah said the "the few loose sheets" his party is citing to attack Yeddyurappa is as "credible and reliable as Gandhi's leadership skills".
Earlier in the day, the Congress sought an investigation by the Lokpal into a media report that alleged bribes of Rs 1,800 crore were paid by the former Karnataka chief minister to the BJP's top brass.
Hitting back, Shah said, "After all the fake issues have collapsed, the desperate are now relying on forgery. The Congress campaign is in shambles. Now even forgery can't save them. Few loose sheets given by a Congress minister, is only as credible and reliable as Rahul Gandhi's leadership skills.
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad told a press conference that the opposition party was desperate as many of its top leaders are out on bail, and has resorted to create a web of lies against its leaders.
Prasad said, "Since morning we were eagerly waiting for Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's press conference. And if it was such a big expose, why did he personally not address the media? The desperate Congress has lost its balance, whose many top leaders are out on bail, and has now resorted to falsehood, misrepresentation and create a web of lies."
Claiming that the Congress is staring at defeat in these elections, Prasad said the party and its leaders are bankrupt of ideas. They are frustrated with growing popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have lost the battle before it began, he added.
Prasad said the same magazine, whose report was cited by the Congress to target Yeddyurappa, had done an article on Justice Loya's death as well which was even "disputed" by his family. There is a clear pattern in these stories, he added.
Taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Shah said the "the few loose sheets" his party is citing to attack Yeddyurappa is as "credible and reliable as Gandhi's leadership skills".
Earlier in the day, the Congress sought an investigation by the Lokpal into a media report that alleged bribes of Rs 1,800 crore were paid by the former Karnataka chief minister to the BJP's top brass.
Hitting back, Shah said, "After all the fake issues have collapsed, the desperate are now relying on forgery. The Congress campaign is in shambles. Now even forgery can't save them. Few loose sheets given by a Congress minister, is only as credible and reliable as Rahul Gandhi's leadership skills.
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad told a press conference that the opposition party was desperate as many of its top leaders are out on bail, and has resorted to create a web of lies against its leaders.
Prasad said, "Since morning we were eagerly waiting for Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's press conference. And if it was such a big expose, why did he personally not address the media? The desperate Congress has lost its balance, whose many top leaders are out on bail, and has now resorted to falsehood, misrepresentation and create a web of lies."
Claiming that the Congress is staring at defeat in these elections, Prasad said the party and its leaders are bankrupt of ideas. They are frustrated with growing popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have lost the battle before it began, he added.
Prasad said the same magazine, whose report was cited by the Congress to target Yeddyurappa, had done an article on Justice Loya's death as well which was even "disputed" by his family. There is a clear pattern in these stories, he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Releases Avengers Endgame Official Synopsis and New TV Spot
- Amazon Apple Fest: Offers on iPhone X, Apple Watch, MacBook And More
- Shah Rukh Khan Joins Captain America, Iron Man, Thor in Dubai
- Facebook May Have Fixed the Password Debacle, But Here is What You Should Also do
- IPL 2019 | Friends Turn Foes as CSK Take On RCB in Opener
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results