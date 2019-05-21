Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

As Exit Polls Predict Crisis for Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Advises Workers Not to Fall for Rumours

In an audio message, Priyanka Gandhi told party workers that the exit polls were just meant to discourage them and they must remain vigilant ahead of counting of votes on May 23.

News18.com

Updated:May 21, 2019, 7:55 AM IST
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress’ eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has released an audio message advising party workers to not fall for “rumours” ahead of counting of votes on May 23, a day after exit polls predicted a sweeping victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha polls.

“My dear Congress workers, sisters and brothers... Don't let rumours and exit polls discourage you. This is being done just to break your determination. It is very important that you remain alert amid all this. Please continue to keep vigil outside strong-rooms and counting centres. We are confident that our combined efforts will show positive results,” Gandhi was heard saying in the clip.

Exit poll results released on Sunday have pointed at not just an existential crisis for the Congress but an unprecedented influence of the BJP, a party that sees itself as an antithesis to the grand old party. The results have also shown a disdain for dynastic politics.

In these Lok Sabha polls, which were unambiguously fought under Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, he was clearly barking up the wrong tree all the time. NYAY clearly did not find resonance on the ground. The charges of being a 'Shahzada', 'Prince', which till now Rahul Gandhi seemed to duck successfully, may stick now. Which is why a solution even in the form of appointing Priyanka Gandhi, if such a proposal is raised again, will not ease many anxious Congress workers.

The results, however, have been rubbished by opposition parties, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee terming it “gossip”, while NCP supremo Sharad Pawar called them “nautanki”.
