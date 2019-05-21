English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Exit Polls Predict Crisis for Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Advises Workers Not to Fall for Rumours
In an audio message, Priyanka Gandhi told party workers that the exit polls were just meant to discourage them and they must remain vigilant ahead of counting of votes on May 23.
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Loading...
Congress’ eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has released an audio message advising party workers to not fall for “rumours” ahead of counting of votes on May 23, a day after exit polls predicted a sweeping victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha polls.
“My dear Congress workers, sisters and brothers... Don't let rumours and exit polls discourage you. This is being done just to break your determination. It is very important that you remain alert amid all this. Please continue to keep vigil outside strong-rooms and counting centres. We are confident that our combined efforts will show positive results,” Gandhi was heard saying in the clip.
Exit poll results released on Sunday have pointed at not just an existential crisis for the Congress but an unprecedented influence of the BJP, a party that sees itself as an antithesis to the grand old party. The results have also shown a disdain for dynastic politics.
In these Lok Sabha polls, which were unambiguously fought under Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, he was clearly barking up the wrong tree all the time. NYAY clearly did not find resonance on the ground. The charges of being a 'Shahzada', 'Prince', which till now Rahul Gandhi seemed to duck successfully, may stick now. Which is why a solution even in the form of appointing Priyanka Gandhi, if such a proposal is raised again, will not ease many anxious Congress workers.
The results, however, have been rubbished by opposition parties, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee terming it “gossip”, while NCP supremo Sharad Pawar called them “nautanki”.
“My dear Congress workers, sisters and brothers... Don't let rumours and exit polls discourage you. This is being done just to break your determination. It is very important that you remain alert amid all this. Please continue to keep vigil outside strong-rooms and counting centres. We are confident that our combined efforts will show positive results,” Gandhi was heard saying in the clip.
Exit poll results released on Sunday have pointed at not just an existential crisis for the Congress but an unprecedented influence of the BJP, a party that sees itself as an antithesis to the grand old party. The results have also shown a disdain for dynastic politics.
In these Lok Sabha polls, which were unambiguously fought under Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, he was clearly barking up the wrong tree all the time. NYAY clearly did not find resonance on the ground. The charges of being a 'Shahzada', 'Prince', which till now Rahul Gandhi seemed to duck successfully, may stick now. Which is why a solution even in the form of appointing Priyanka Gandhi, if such a proposal is raised again, will not ease many anxious Congress workers.
The results, however, have been rubbished by opposition parties, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee terming it “gossip”, while NCP supremo Sharad Pawar called them “nautanki”.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan's Junaid Khan Reacts With Ambiguous Tweet After World Cup Axe
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Morgan Holds the Key to Archer's WC Chances: Bayliss
- Dhoni Hopes to Fulfill Painting Dreams After Retirement
- Salman Khan Shares a Throwback Pic With Malaal Actress, Fans Spot Aishwarya Rai in Background
- Now That Huawei Cannot Use Android For The Phones it Makes, What Are Its Options (Updated)
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results