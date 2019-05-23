English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Exit Polls Predicted, Will Chandrababu Naidu Lose Kingmaker Dream to Jaganmohan Reddy? Top Updates from Andhra Pradesh Election Result
This is the first general and Assembly election to be held in the Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation five years ago.
File photos of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and YSRC president Jaganmohan Reddy.
Andhra Pradesh Election Result 2019: The state has seen its current chief minister Chandrababu Naidu making trips to meet opposition leaders despite having just 48 hours for the results to be out. Fighting a speculation of anti-incumbency in the state, Naidu has been one of the few opposition leaders who has made public statements about parties fighting against Narendra Modi and the BJP getting a clean mandate. This is the first general and Assembly election to be held in the state after its bifurcation five years ago. Naidu’s opponent, YSR Congress Party leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy, after completion of voting was seen hugging analyst Prashant Kishore. Many read that as Reddy proclaiming victory — basing it on his massive padyatra which his party claims has made heavy dents in the Naidu vote bank. Interestingly, this time when Andhra Pradesh voted, polling went on till late in the night — there were reports of faulty EVMs and VVPAT glitches.
A three-tier security arrangement is in place in the state, which includes 35 CAPF including CRPF and CISF. Over 3,000 personnel have been deployed.
The state has 25 seats in the Lok Sabha of which four are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 1 is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. During the 2014 elections, TDP won 15 seats, YSRCP won eight and two seats went to BJP.
The result of Narasapuram Assembly constituency is expected to come fast, while voters of the Rampachodavaram Assembly seat may get to know the outcome last due to the number of candidates contesting and VVPAT matching.
Hotels in Amarvati are reportedly packed as supporters of both leaders have made the capital city their home ahead of the results.
If Chandrababu Naidu does return to power, it would be a remarkable comeback as this is the first election he is fighting after breaking away from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.
A strong anti-incumbency, caste and corruption were the major factors when voters marched to polling booths for the simultaneous election on April 11. Soaring heat, faulty EVMs and VVPAT glitches stretched the polling late into the night on election day, following which CM Chandrababu Naidu lodged a complaint with the Election Commission.
The News18-IPSOS exit poll survey has predicted that the YSRCP will be able to win 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state, eclipsing the TDP tally of 11 seats.
The Republic-C Voter survey has predicted a win for TDP with 14 Lok Sabha seats followed by YSRCP with 11 Lok Sabha seats and zero seats for NDA and UPA, while the India Today Axis poll has given TDP Lok Sabha 4-6 seats and YSRCP Lok Sabha 18-20 seats.
With Naidu firmly in the UPA saddle, the BJP began courting his arch-rival and YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, who may emerge as a kingmaker in the event of a hung Parliament. The Special Category Status (SCS) reportedly topped Jagan’s charter of demands, with ministries for the YSRCP coming next.
Vying for the kingmaker role is Chandrababu Naidu who has had meetings with National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with an aim to ensuring minimal split in anti-BJP votes.
Analysts say actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena, which is making its political debut and contesting the polls in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party, CPI and CPI(M), may tilt the balance of power by cutting into the votes of the TDP or the YSRCP.
Pawan may do well in a few constituencies with sizeable population of Kapus, a community to which the actor belongs. In the previous elections, Pawan had campaigned for TDP-BJP alliance.
A key feature of these polls is the electoral debut of Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, who contested for the Assembly from Mangalagiri in the capital region of Amaravati. Naidu sought re-election from Kuppam in his native Chittoor district while Jagan contested once again from Pulivendula, his family stronghold in Kadapa district.
