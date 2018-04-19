Congress Feels the Heat as its Former MLC from Raebareli is Set to Join BJP

The BJP seems to be making inroads in the Gandhi bastion of Raebareli with former Congress MLC from the region joining its party later this week.Dinesh Singh, who is considered close to the Gandhi family, will join BJP along with thousands of his supporters on April 21 in the presence of BJP president Amit Shah.CM Yogi Adityanath, along with other senior leaders, is also expected to attend the event, which aims to corner Congress in its own bastion.Sonia Gandhi represents Raebareli constituency in the parliament.Dinesh Singh was issued a show-cause notice by the party for indulging in anti-party activities.Singh quit the party recently alleging that local leader were not allowed to grow in the party and were not given credit for their work.The BJP with no big name of its own in Raebaerli, will now be equipped with a powerful political name of Dinesh Singh ahead of 2019 polls. Dinesh Singh, it is said, was handpicked by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.BJP president is on a mission to dismantle the Gandhi bastion in Raebareli and he will be addressing a huge rally on April 21 in an attempt to swing the mood of the voters in BJP’s favour ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Shah will also hold meetings with party workers to review the BJP's preparedness ahead the polls. Though the BJP swept Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 general elections, it lost both Raebareli and Amethi to the Congress.Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani has been making regular trips to Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, even after losing in the last elections. Irani wants to encash the anti-incumbency in Amethi and has been engaging herself in various development programmes for the people of Amethi.The Congress has a task on its hands as the BJP is busy making inroads into its prized constituencies.