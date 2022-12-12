As Gujarat CM Patel Takes Oath for the 2nd Time, Here's How His New Cabinet May Look Like

Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. A VIP guest list would attend the gala event including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Patel took oath as the 18th chief minister before the Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat. Apart from the star attendees Modi and Shah, chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states were also in attendance the ceremony.

Here are how the new Gujarat government’s cabinet may look like:

Bhupendra Patel: Patel took oath as the Chief Minister for the second time after he resigned along with his entire cabinet on Friday following the election results which gave BJP the most decisive win ever.

Kanu Bhai Desai: The former finance minister of Gujarat, Kanu Bhai Desai won the Pardi seat by with over 1.2 Lakh votes. Desai retained the seat he won in 2012, outperforming Congress’s Hemant Manubhai Desai by 37,311 votes.

Rushikesh Patel: The former Minister of Health and Family Welfare of Gujarat, Rushikesh Patel held the important health portfolio through the Covid pandemic. Patel won the Visnagar seat defeating Congress’s Kirit Patel from Visnagar constituency.

Raghavji Patel: The agriculture minister in the outgoing Bhupendra Patel government, Raghavji Patel retained his Jamnagar Rural seat in Jamnagar district defeating his main challenger from the Aam Aadmi Party by 47,500 votes.

Balwantsinh Rajput: Balwantsinh Rajput won the Sidhpur seat after defeating Chandanji Thakor of Congress, and Mahendra Rajput of Aam Aadmi Party. Rajput resigned from the Congress in July 2017 ahead of the Rajya Sabha election and went on to contest the polls on BJP ticket.

Parsottam Solanki: five-time MLA Parsottam Solanki won the Bhavnagar Rural constituency in Saurashtra region. He is a prominent Koli community leader and has been winning the Koli community-dominated seat with comfortable margins.

Kunwarji Bavalya: The former Minister Of Water Supply, Kunwarji Bavalya switched to BJP from Congress in 2018 and won the Jasdan Assembly constituency. Six-time MLA Bavaliya defeated his one-time prodigy Bholabhai Gohil.

Mulu Bera: Ayar Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera won the Khambhalia constituency defeating Isudan Gadhvi of the Aam Aadmi Party

Ministers of State

Harsh Sanghvi: An MLA from Majura, Sanghavi held the all-important home portfolio as MoS in the outgoing Bhupendra Patel government. He was also given charge of the revenue portfolio after Rajendra Trivedi was stripped of it. Sanghavi has been winning from Majura since 2012.

Bhanu ben Babaria: Babariya is said to be in the race for a minister berth after she won Rajkot Rural for the third time. A sitting corporator in Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Babaria was elected from the SC seat in 2007 and 2012. She was then dropped and spent four years on sidelines. She was then given the ticket to contest RMC elections and she won, per Indian Express.

