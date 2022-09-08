As Himachal Battle Draws Closer, Star Campaigners to Launch Poll Blitz with Modi Leading Charge in Mandi

With barely few months left for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, a galaxy of star campaigners are expected to visit the hill state in the coming days.

While Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah are scheduled to bolster the party campaign with the PM’s rally in chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s bastion in Mandi on September 24, Congress is finalising plans to organise a rally for Priyanka Gandhi.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani, besides Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will also campaign in Himachal Pradesh.

Sensing anti-incumbency could have set it, the BJP is going all out to galvanise its party cadre. On Thursday, party’s national organisational secretary BL Santosh held a discussion on the upcoming polls with former district and Mandal presidents and sought their suggestions.

At the meeting, old BJP workers pledged to chip in and boost the party’s campaign. These workers have volunteered to be part of the election management teams formed at different levels.

Santosh also took part at a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on the upcoming rally of PM Modi in Mandi.

The BJP is also planning to come out with a “golden vision” document to counter the 10 guarantees announced by the Congress. “The documents will be based on the suggestions we have received from different strata of the society. The committee formed to finalise it is working round the clock,” a BJP leader told News18.

The Congress, too, is trying to bolster its bid to unseat the BJP with its own star campaigners, including Priyanka Gandhi. The party has already taken the lead in finalising its candidates and hopes that the early release of the list will allow candidates enough time to campaign. It is also hoping to tide over the crisis arising out of the crossover of some of its top leaders to the BJP.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has already begun the campaign and is expected to address rallies in the days to come.

