'As if the Money Comes From...': Darbhanga BJP MP's Expletives Against Delhi CM Kejriwal

BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Darbhanga Gopaljee Thakur used indecent and unparliamentary language against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while reacting to his past remarks during a party meeting here on Sunday.

A video clip of the MP's speech delivered at a virtual "Jan Samvad" meeting on the MLSM college premises has gone viral on the social media.

Speaking at the meeting, which was also joined by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Delhi, Thakur used invectives against Kejriwal while referring to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo's statement made earlier that a Bihari buys a train ticket to Delhi for Rs 500 and returns to the state after availing free treatment worth Rs 5 lakh. The Delhi chief minister had made the controversial remark in September last year.

"It is like as if the money comes from his **** or his father's pocket or from his own house," Thakur said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told him not to worry as he is giving an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to Darbhanga. "Even Kejriwal's treatment will be done in the hospital, once it is ready," the BJP leader said.

The virtual meeting was attended by town legislator Sanjay Saravgi and a host of other senior district BJP leaders.