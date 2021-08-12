'As If We Are on Pak Border': Sanjay Raut Slams Centre over Parliament Chaos, Says Oppn to Remain United

Amid a row over ruckus in the Rajya Sabha, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday attacked the centre over the parliament session and added that it seemed like a marshal law in the house. Referring to the Parliament session on Wednesday, Raut alleged that security marshals were called during the passage of insurance amendment bill and added that it seemed like he was standing at the Pakistan border.

“This was not a parliament session, we all have saw murder of democracy yesterday. It seemed there was a martial law in the house. It looked as if we were standing at Pakistan border,” Raut said.

The statement comes a day after Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled conclusion of the upper House of Parliament amid ruckus by the Opposition leaders.

“The security marshals were called in yesterday during the passage of the insurance amendment bill to privatise general insurance companies in the Rajya Sabha. Do you want to scare us? Today we will be meeting in Kharge Ji’s chamber and decide what to do," he added,

The Opposition MPs held a protest against the alleged manhandling of women MPs in Rajya Sabha in front of Gandhi Statue at Parliament today.

“The opposition didn’t get a chance to present their views in Parliament. Yesterday’s incident against women MPs was against democracy. It felt like we were standing at the Pakistan border and was toppled by the marshals,” Sanjay Raut said. He added that women MP’s were attacked by the marshals.

The Monsoon Session was overshadowed with discruptions from the opposition with the Parliament seeing multiple adjounrments motions. On Tuesday, some members of the opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP had rushed into the well amid slogans while the discussion was underway.

He further said that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will be taking part along with other CMs in a meeting of Congress-ruled states called by party chief Sonia Gandhi on August 20.

“The Opposition is united. On August 20, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will speak to CMs of Congress-ruled states. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will also take part in this meeting," Raut said, according to a report in Times Now.

