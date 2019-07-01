As Infighting in UP Congress Peaks, Priyanka Gandhi Asks Disciplinary Committee for Report by July 15

Lucknow: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has demanded a report from a three-member disciplinary committee on alleged infighting and non-cooperation by Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh.

She was made All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi asked for the report by July 15 after candidates complained about the lack of an organisational structure in all UP districts. District committees, on the other hand, blamed the party candidates for the loss in the state.

The committee consists of former MLAs Anugrah Narayan Singh, Vinod Chaudhary and Ram Jiyawan, who will meet people associated with the party to hear their complaints till July 5 at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Lucknow. The committee will also take note of those who damaged the party’s interests in any form during the polls.

As per sources, Congress workers and candidates from Shravasti, Gonda, Mau and Sambhal have met the disciplinary committee so far.

Gandhi also has her eyes set on the upcoming bypolls to 12 assembly seats. According to sources, she has formed teams of AICC members to spend at least two days in each constituency and meet local workers to gather additional information for the upcoming by-elections.

Even before the Lok Sabha election results were announced, the Congress had instructed various district chiefs to send booth-wise data to party headquarters. According to sources, this would be analysed to chalk out a strategy for the assembly polls and to strengthen the party’s organisational structure.