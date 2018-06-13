As Jagan Rides High on Support for his Padyatra in AP, BJP Sees a Possible Ally in YSR Congress

Massive response to YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy's "Praja Sankalp Padyatra" in Andhra Pradesh is creating political ripples in the national and state politics.In the latest show of strength by YSRCP, a sea of people welcomed Jagan Reddy as he crossed the iconic Godavari bridge in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.Thousands of jubilant men, women and party workers marched along with Jagan Reddy raising slogans.This tremendous support pouring in for Jagan Reddy has grabbed nationwide attention, ahead of crucial 2019 state and general elections. Andhra Pradesh has 25 MP seats, making it more important for every political party.Kickstarting an early poll campaign with 3000-kilometre long walkathon in November last year, Jagan Reddy has managed to take first lead with his mass connect programme.Not only this, taking full advantage of the present rift between former allies TDP and BJP, the YSRCP has left no stone unturned to turn the tables in their favour over the issue of Special Category Status.Bharatiya Janta Party that is now eyeing south, is seeing a possible ally in YSR Congress and is not ruling out post-poll alliance.Interestingly, when all the regional parties across India came together for a show of unity at Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s oath ceremony, YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy was missing. Jagan Reddy is also not seen as a part of emerging new Front ahead of elections.On the question on any alliance, newly appointed BJP chief Kanna Laxminarayana told CNN-News18, "This is not in my hands. The leadership, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi, will take a decision. There is one year to go for elections."The YSRCP, however, has categorically denied any alliance with the BJP.The ruling TDP, on other hand, has been alleging that the BJP was resorting to conspiracy politics by “colluding” with the YSR Congress against Chandrababu Naidu.Recently, the TDP also alleged match-fixing between BJP and YSRCP over resignation by the MPs.Hitting out on social media, TDP MP Jay Galla wrote, "Congrats to YSRCP MPs for getting their resignations accepted 2 days late. With less than a year for elections, there will not be any bypoll, thereby safeguarding the Modi-Shah regime."Stepping up the ante, the Andhra Pradesh BJP is going all out to unseat the Telugu Desam party in the state. After TDP severed ties with the BJP earlier this year over denial of promised Special category Status to the state of Andhra Pradesh, the political battle between the two has turned ugly.BJP is all geared up to expand its own party's footprint in Andhra Pradesh with its "Door to Door campaign"."The campaign ‘Intintiki BJP’ aims to inform people about the facts and counter the malicious campaign of Chandrababu Naidu government against the BJP and PM Modi. The Centre is committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh. Our party will go to every house, distribute pamphlets and tell them of the welfare and development work done by BJP," Lakshminarayana said.The Andhra Pradesh state party leaders met BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming election strategy. The BJP president is likely to visit both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in June end to begin the election campaign.With BJP seen as villain in the state over the issue of special status, any pre-poll alliance is highly unlikely and the post-poll alliance will depend on the number of seats every party gets.