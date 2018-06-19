As J&K Heads for Governor’s Rule, Two Possible Alliances That Could Form the Next Govt

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to pull out of the PDP-led coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir, the state might be heading towards a possible Governor’s rule. However, there are two major possible coalitions, which can become part of the next government in the state.PDP, which got 28 seats in the 2014 election can stitch an alliance with National Conference headed by Omar Abdullah, which managed to get 15 seats. This could take their tally to 43 seats, one short of the half mark. The two main parties of Jammu and Kashmir can then take one of the Independent candidates in confidence and form the government.The most likely Independent candidate to be a part of the government can be Engineer Rashid, who won from the Langate constituency in North Kashmir.This is the most likely coalition that can form the government in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.Earlier, when the PDP was taking its time on the decision of whether to join BJP or not, NC’s Omar Abdullah had sent a formal letter to Governor N N Vohra, offering support to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which emerged as the single largest party in the assembly elections.Another possible alliance in Jammu and Kashmir can be between PDP and Congress. With its 28 seats, PDP can join hands with Congress that has 12 seats. Together, with 40 seats, four less than the halfway mark of 44, both the parties can take support from Sajad Lone’s People Conference, which won two seats in the 2014 elections. Still short of two seats, this coalition can further take support from the two Independents to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.This coalition can also accommodate Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami of Communist Party of India (Marxist) who has been a strong critic of the BJP in the state.