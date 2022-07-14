CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#WeatherUpdates#SriLanka#IndvsEng
Home » News » Politics » As JMM Declares Support for Draupadi Murmu, Will Jharkhand Also Go BJP’s Way after Maharashtra?
1-MIN READ

As JMM Declares Support for Draupadi Murmu, Will Jharkhand Also Go BJP’s Way after Maharashtra?

By: Aman Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2022, 20:00 IST

PM Modi was in Deoghar to inaugurate the newly built airport and address a public meeting with Soren on the dais. Pic/News18

PM Modi was in Deoghar to inaugurate the newly built airport and address a public meeting with Soren on the dais. Pic/News18

This week, pictures of chief minister Hemant Soren accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the latter inaugurated the new airport in Deoghar also raised speculation in political circles of the JMM getting close to the BJP

The political situation in Jharkhand is fast evolving with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announcing support for NDA presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu though the party is running an alliance government with the Congress which is backing Yashwant Sinha.

This week, pictures of chief minister Hemant Soren accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the latter inaugurated the new airport in Deoghar also raised speculation in political circles of the JMM getting close to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Soren had in fact reached Deoghar to review the arrangements ahead of the PM’s visit on July 12. “If we get support from the Centre, Jharkhand will be a forward state within the next five years. Today is a historic day for Jharkhand. If the cooperation between the Centre and the state happens, then fast development is possible,” Soren said on the occasion from the stage, with the Prime Minister in attendance.

PM Modi was in Deoghar to inaugurate the newly built airport and address a public meeting with Soren on the dais. Pic/News18
JMM functionaries, however, say the CM was part of the PM’s function as per protocol. Pic/News18

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leaders, though, say that the chief minister was part of the Prime Minister’s function as per protocol.

On July 4, Soren had warmly welcomed Draupadi Murmu when she visited the state seeking the support of the JMM. The opposition candidate, Yashwant Sinha, is yet to visit Jharkhand and is expected to be there on July 16. But, before that, the JMM on Thursday announced support for Murmu, saying that for the first time since Independence, a tribal woman was set to be President.

The JMM depends in a big way on tribal support in Jharkhand to win power. The move will, however, run afoul of the party’s alliance partner in the state, the Congress. Senior state Congress leaders had, in fact, met Yashwant Sinha in Delhi on July 13, pledging their support to him.

In the 81-seat Jharkhand assembly, the JMM holds 30 seats while the Congress has 16 and the BJP 25. Five seats are held by other parties.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

About the Author

Aman Sharma

Aman Sharma, Senior Editor (Politics), at CNN-News18, and Bureau Chief at News18 in Delhi, has nearly two decades of experience in covering the wide s...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 14, 2022, 20:00 IST
last updated:July 14, 2022, 20:00 IST