As Kalyan Singh Returns to Active Politics, Will BJP’s Push for Ram Mandir Pick Pace Ahead of UP Bypolls?

Lucknow: Kalyan Singh, who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was razed down in 1992, is set to rejoin the BJP on Monday. Singh was appointed as the Rajasthan Governor in September 2014 for a five-year tenure which is now over.

Singh is also an accused in Babri demolition case along with BJP veterans Lal Krishna Advani, Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi. A firebrand Hindutva leader and prominent face of the Ram mandir movement, will be joining the saffron party on Monday. His government was dismissed after Babri Masjid demolition.

Singh will be welcomed by BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh at the party Headquarters in Lucknow, after which he will take the primary membership and address the media.

His return to active politics is being seen by political analysts as yet another push by the BJP to further its Ram Mandir agenda ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Also, his return might help the party in wooing the OBCs, especially the Lodhi community, in the upcoming by-polls on 13 assembly seats.

“Kalyan Singh has been a prominent face of the Ram Mandir movement. Although the matter is in court, the face of Kalyan Singh can work wonders for the BJP when it comes to pushing the agenda of Ram Mandir ahead of 2022 state assembly polls. The BJP may this time push forward Kalyan Singh for the construction of Ram mandir. Kalyan hails from the Lodhi community and the OBC community has traditionally voted for BJP in the state,” said Ratan Mani Lal, senior journalist and political analyst.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said that the rich experience of the veteran BJP leader would definitely help the party. “Kalyan Singh is one of the most revered leaders of the BJP. He is well aware of the kind of politics in the state. His experience and guidance will definitely help the party,” he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.