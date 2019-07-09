As Karnataka Crisis Deepens, Group of Rebel MLAs Cut Short Goa Trip, Return to Mumbai
The rebel MLAs are awaiting legal opinion on how to proceed after the Karnataka Assembly speaker takes a call on their resignations
File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI)
Mumbai:A group of rebel MLAs from the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka has returned to Mumbai from Satara in western Maharashtra, sources said.
They were earlier on their way to Goa accompanied by a BJP leader, but cut short the trip and returned to the Maharashtra capital.
The rebel MLAs are awaiting legal opinion on how to proceed after the Karnataka Assembly speaker takes a call on their resignations.
Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday said the resignation letters of eight out of 13 MLAs of the ruling coalition were not in the prescribed format and he has asked the legislators to submit them properly. Sources have claimed that there are 10-12 rebel MLAs here.
Mumbai BJP Yuva Morcha president Mohit Bharatiya was accompanying the rebel MLAs who returned to Mumbai Tuesday.
The fate of the 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government led by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is hinged on the Speaker's decision on the resignation of the 14 rebels MLAs including Shivajinagar MLA R Roshan Baig who joined the bandwagon of dissidents on Tuesday.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Shares Ranveer Singh's Rainbow Birthday Cake, Fans Applaud for Supporting Pride Month
- Virat Kohli's Day Out With Anushka Sharma Before India Vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-final
- Hrithik Roshan on Sister Sunaina's Allegations: Religion is Not Even a Thing in My Family
- What Really Happened to Jim Hopper in 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Finale?
- Netflix's 'Sacred Games 2' Trailer Just Dropped, and the Memes are Already Up on the Internet
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s