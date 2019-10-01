As KCR Looks for Auspicious Day to Lay Foundation for New Secretariat, HC Has Other Plans
The high court on Tuesday directed the state government to not demolish the old Secretariat buildings to construct a new one at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore.
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Hyderabad: In a fresh setback for Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to not demolish the old Secretariat buildings to construct a new one at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore.
The court instructed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)-led government not to touch the old buildings till October 14. The case will be heard again after the Dussehra festival holidays.
The court’s directions came at a time when Rao, also known as KCR, called a Cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan to decide on an auspicious day to lay the foundation stone for the new building following which the existing structures would be razed down.
At the CM’s directive, all the departments in the old buildings have vacated their offices and shifted to temporary locations. The court has also put a brake on Rao’s plans to build a new Assembly complex by bringing down historical Errum Manzil.
