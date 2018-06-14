English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
As Kejriwal and Company’s Protest in Office Enters Fourth Day, L-G Chooses Work From Home
Baijal has been holding meetings with officers at the camp office at his residence, which is just behind the L-G Secretariat where Kejriwal and his three ministers have been staging the sit-in since Monday evening.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo : PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has been working from home for the past three days as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his three ministerial colleagues continued their sit-in at his office, sources said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal alleged that families of the ministers were not being allowed to meet them.
"Respected L-G sir, are we four ladies, mother and wife of CM, wife of Dy CM and wife of Satyendar Jain threat to your security that you are not allowing us to enter the road leading to your house? Kindly intervene. Please do not feel so threatened by everyone. Regards (sic)," Sunita Kejriwal tweeted.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh also alleged that nobody was being allowed to meet the chief minister during his sit-in at the L-G Secretariat and asked if he had been arrested.
The sources said that ministers' family members can meet them outside the L-G office as no restriction has been imposed on such meeting.
