As Kejriwal Fumes on Twitter, NITI Aayog Denies L-G Anil Baijal’s Presence at Meet
NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant on Sunday dismissed reports that L-G Anil Baijal attended the think tank’s meeting in place of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.
File photo of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (PTI)
New Delhi: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant on Sunday dismissed reports that L-G Anil Baijal attended the think tank’s meeting in place of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.
The clarification followed Kejriwal’s statement that he had not “authorised” Baijal to attend the meeting in his place after a report claimed the presence of the Constitutional head.
“Under which provision of the Constitution does LG have powers to replace the Chief Minister? I have not authorised him to go in my place,” he tweeted.
Kejriwal was responding to a Twitter user’s claim that Baijal “chose” to represent Delhi at the NITI Aayog meeting and had reached the venue.
However, describing the report as “totally incorrect”, Kant said, “This is totally incorrect. Lt. Governor of Delhi is not present at the Fourth Meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog.”
Kejriwal, accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia and ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, is staging a dharna at Baijal’s office for the past one week, demanding that IAS officers end their “strike” and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme of his government.
The fourth meeting of NITI Aayog’s Governing Council is underway on Sunday.
The council is expected to take up issues such as measures taken to double farmers’ income, progress made by flagship schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, National Nutrition Mission, and Mission Indradhanush and development of aspirational districts.
Chief ministers of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are among the attendees.
