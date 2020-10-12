As Khushbu Sundar's Quitting Makes 'No Impact' to Cong, Can it Help BJP Open Account in TN Politics?

Many saw something coming when Tamil Nadu based politician put out this tweet a couple of days ago.

Many see a change in me. Well as you age, you evolve n grow, learn n unlearn, perceptions change, likes n dislikes too, thoughts n ideas take a new shape, dreams are new, you understand the difference between like n love, between right n wrong. Change is inevitable. Happy eve ❤️ pic.twitter.com/on1B4bHx30 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) October 10, 2020

The rumour mills went abuzz when while boarding for Delhi on Sunday, Khushbu Sundar replied "no comments" when asked whether she would join the BJP or would bid Congress goodbye.

Monday morning AICC removed her as a spokesperson with immediate effect and minutes later her resignation popped up, saying "forced to bid the party goodbye" because of "bad treatment" by party seniors.

In the afternoon, Khushbu joined the saffron brigade at the party's headquarters in Delhi. BJP Tamil Nadu president L Murugan was present for her joining along with party general secretary CT Ravi, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam and spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Khushbu spoke briefly saying, "To take a country forward we need a leader like Narendra Modi. I will do my best to contribute to the state and I am sure we will win the state assembly polls. I will do whatever asked for as a karyakarta."

CT Ravi, who welcomed Khushbu into the party said, "I am sure she will protect the national interest as well as interest of Tamil Nadu."

Apart from Khushbu, journalist Madan Ravichandran and retired IRS officer Sarvana Kumar, cousin of former TN chief Tanilsai Soundarajan, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

A visible critic of BJP and RSS on social media, Khushbu recently was seen backing the Centre's new National Education Policy, drawing ire of Congress and charges of indiscipline being put on her. She later apologised to party leader Rahul Gandhi for her contrarian views.

A veteran of over 200 films, soap operas and television shows, Khushbu was with DMK from 2010 to 2014, who ruled in Tamil Nadu then. After a rift with the party leadership, she switched to the Congress in 2014. The actor-turned-politician also campaigned for AIADMK between 2001 to 2004. As an actor, she has a temple built in her name.

Those in the know of things say Khusbhu is likely to contest the upcoming assembly polls and would be used as one of their prominent women and minority face.

Congress has however dismissed her resignation as a no impact. TNCC Alagiri said on Twitter, "There is no loss due to Khushbu quitting Congress and joining the BJP. No BJP leader has invited Khushbu, but she is joining the party on her own. Even when Khushbu was in the Congress, she did not get attached to the party's ideology."

This is the second big joining for BJP in the state after former IPS Annamalai had joined the party in August. In the absence of a tall leader like J Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK virtually split between O Pannersevlam and E Palaniswamy. BJP sees a big window of opportunity to get a firm footing as the build up to 2021 Assembly polls continue.

Out of 39 Lok Sabha and 18 Rajya Sabha seats, currently from Tamil Nadu, BJP is yet to open its account, while in 234 assembly seats, it does not have a single MLA.