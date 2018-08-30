As Kushwaha’s Kheer Theory Gains Political Heat, Nitish Calls Himself a True 'Gopalak'

: With Kheer being the talked about dish in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday cautioned that milk production is not an easy thing. Kheer preparation needs rice and milk. Nitish's comments assume significance after Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha said delicious “kheer” can be prepared with milk from the Yadavs and rice from the Kushwahas hinting at a possible alliance.While addressing the first founding day ceremony of Bihar Veterinary Science University in Patna, Nitish Kumar, perhaps for the first time, made it public that he rears a desi cow at his residence."I also rear a cow and revere it. First thing I do in the morning is to go the cow shed and take care of them. Milk production is not an easy thing. It requires a lot of endeavor," he said.Nitish said he preferred to rear a 'desi' cow and he was right now in search of a suitable bull, expressing hope that the university can help him in this regard.His comments have come at a time when Kheer ingredients of Kushwaha are widely believed to be a signal of imminent political realignment in the state. While speaking to his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) cadres in Patna on the occasion of BP Mandal's birth anniversary, Kushwaha had said, "Milk from Yaduvanshis and rice from Kushwanshis can make a great Kheer".It sparked speculation of Kushwaha joining the Tejashwi Yadav-led opposition camp as Yadavs are predominantly considered RJD's vote bank. Tejashwi further spiced up the debate by endorsing Kushwaha's point of view.The RLSP-led by Kushwaha is an ally of the ruling NDA government in Bihar.On Tuesday, Congress also chipped in as its working president Kaukab Qadri claimed any kheer would be prepared on his party's pot.​