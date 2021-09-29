'...As Long as Rahul Gandhi is There': Shivraj Chouhan Takes Dig at Punjab Congress Crisis

Taking a potshot at an ongoing political crisis in the Punjab Congress, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the BJP would not have to do anything to defeat the “sinking" Congress as long as Rahul Gandhi is there. A bitter power tussle has been going on for a long in the Congress’s Punjab unit few months ahead of state assembly elections.

Chouhan’s statement comes a day after Sidhu, who had taken over as the Punjab Congress chief on July 18 this year, resigned from the post. Some 11 days back, Amarinder Singh stepped down as the chief minister after a month-long power tussle with Sidhu and accused the Congress high command of humiliating him.

ALSO READ: ‘Will Fight for Truth Till Last Breath’: On Camera, Sidhu Takes Moral High Ground, Sends Message to Top Brass

Speaking at an event held in Prithvipur, Chouhan said, “Rahul Gandhi is sinking Congress, disposed off a well-established Punjab government…(Captain) Amarinder was removed because of Sidhu, now Sidhu has run away as well. We don’t have to do anything as long as Rahul Gandhi is there."

#WATCH | Rahul Gandhi is sinking Congress, disposed off a well-established Punjab govt…(Capt) Amarinder was removed because of Sidhu, now Sidhu has run away as well. We don't have to do anything as long as Rahul Gandhi is there: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj S Chouhan in Prithvipur pic.twitter.com/qH5QrV17hj— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

Even the high-command of Congress sitting in Delhi also tried to resolve the feud between Sidhu and Amarinder Singh, but nothing happened. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat, former Punjab PCC president Sunil Jakhar among others held several rounds of meeting in Delhi to resolve the infighting in party’s Punjab unit.

In the resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu, however, said he will continue to serve the party. Sidhu had taken over as the Punjab Congress chief in July this year.

ALSO READ: ‘Party is Supreme’: Asked to Resolve Deadlock, Channi Reaches Out to Defiant Sidhu, Denies Ego Tussle

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he wrote in the letter. “Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he further wrote.

This political drama within Congress has plunged the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here