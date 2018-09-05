As 'Lucky' Date Nears, KCR's Cabinet to Meet at 6:45 am on Thursday to Decide on Telangana Polls

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has called a meeting of his cabinet at 6:45 am Thursday amid speculation of early polls in the state.A firm believer in astrology, TRS chief is holding the meeting early in the morning to coincide with Aja Ekadashi Mahurat which ends 9:31 in the morning.According to reports, the TRS is making arrangements for another public meeting in Humnabad in Karimnagar District on September 7.Irrigation Minister Harish Rao, who is also KCR's nephew, has been tasked with organising the meet and ensuring that things run smoothly.The cabinet may recommend dissolution of the state Assembly to governor ESL Narsimhan.The term of the Assembly ends in June and elections in normal course will be held along with next year's general elections.The agenda of possibly the last cabinet meeting will be finalised before 5:30pm today.Earlier on Sunday, the cabinet meeting chaired by Rao ended without any word on whether the CM will move for dissolution of Assembly.According to astrologers, 6 is KCR’s lucky number. He won’t take any decision without consulting his trusted astrologers and Vaastu experts. One of his close aides said that only if the astrologers convince the CM, he might go for an early election.Those close to KCR are divided over the issue. Some argue that de-linking Assembly elections from the Lok Sabha polls would help the party stay in power. They fear that simultaneous polls may go against the TRS as the Congress would be battle ready.