As Maha CM Resigns, Shiv Sena Rebels to Hold Meeting at Goa Hotel on Next Plan

Eknath Shinde and other rebel leaders had been camping in Guwahati since June 22. (Image: News18)

A chartered flight carrying the breakaway MLAs of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde landed at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Wednesday night from Guwahati

One of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Bharat Gogawale, on Wednesday night said they will hold meetings at a five-star hotel in Goa where they are staying for the night and discuss their next steps in the wake of the resignation of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A chartered flight carrying the breakaway MLAs of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde landed at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Wednesday night from Guwahati.

From the airport, they headed to the hotel in Dona Paula in special buses. ”It is not like we are very happy with the decision of Uddhav Thackeray stepping down as the CM. We are heading towards our hotel. Once we reach there, we will discuss the issue and decide our next steps. He (Thackeray) tried to convince us,” Gogawale said.

first published:June 29, 2022, 23:50 IST