A War Here? As Maya Backs Centre over China Standoff, Priyanka Calls BSP BJP's 'Undeclared Spokesperson'

An all-out war between the Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) seems to have broken out over the parties’ stand on the India-China border faceoff. The state is scheduled to see its next Assembly elections in 2022.

Hours after the Mayawati-led BSP issued a press note extending its support to the BJP-led central government on the issue, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday some opposition leaders were acting as undeclared spokespersons of the Narendra Modi dispensation.

Tagging a tweet of the BSP in this regard, the Congress leader on Monday said this is not the time to stand with any political party, but the country.

“As I have said earlier that some opposition parties have become undeclared spokespersons of the BJP, this is beyond my understanding. This is not the time to stand with any political party, rather it is time to stand with the country and for the sovereignty of our nation. And the government who loses part of the country, we will have to gear up to fight against such a government,” Vadra wrote on Twitter.

... देश की सरज़मीं को गँवा डाले, उस सरकार के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ने की हिम्मत बनानी पड़ेगी। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 29, 2020

Earlier in the day, Mayawati said her party always stands with the central government on issues related to defence and security, no matter which party is in power at the Centre.

"The BSP is a principled party ... and it has always stood with the central government, no matter which party is in power, on issues of defence and security," she said.

She had taken a similar stand at the all-party meet convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the India-China border issue on June 19.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office regarding the meet, Mayawati had said that "this is not the time for politics and she firmly stands with the prime minister on whatever decisions he takes."

She further said the BSP being is a party with strong principles, is the only party that runs on the Ambedkarite movement.

“Not just the Congress party, but the entire country is aware that the BSP’s principles are very different from the BJP and that is why we have never fought elections in alliance with the party,” she said in her statement.

Hitting out at the grand old party for not taking up other burning issues such as fuel price hike, the BSP supremo said such matters have taken a back seat as the BJP and Congress continue with their war of words on the India-China dispute.

Mayawati said that while the 'Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan’ (self-reliant India campaign) is a good move, the benefits of the various schemes being run by the Centre and the state governments are not reaching the poor in real earnest.

She alleged that similar complaints have been received from Uttar Pradesh where BJP is the ruling party. She claimed that state governments are extending the benefits of the programme to suit their respective constituencies.

