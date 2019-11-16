Take the pledge to vote

As Meeting With Guv Gets Deferred, Pawar & Sonia May Hold Another Round of Talks Today Over Sena

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are busy discussing the nitty-gritty of government formation in the state which is under President's rule since November 12 after the BJP-Sena alliance fell apart.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
As Meeting With Guv Gets Deferred, Pawar & Sonia May Hold Another Round of Talks Today Over Sena
Sonia Gandhi (R), confers with party leader Sharad Pawar, before the start of a party meeting in New Delhi. (Reuters)

Mumbai: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar are likely to meet in Delhi on Sunday to discuss a possible alliance with the Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra, sources said.

Allies Congress and NCP have already worked out a common minimum programme (CMP) with the Sena for the government. Sources in the Congress and NCP said the draft CMP and allocation of portfolios between the three parties will be discussed in the meeting.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are busy discussing the nitty-gritty of government formation in the state which is under President's rule since November 12 after the BJP-Sena alliance fell apart over the issue of sharing of chief minister's post.

"Gandhi and Pawar will meet on Sunday evening to discuss the issues pertaining to government formation in Maharashtra," an NCP source said. The NCP wants the Congress to be part of the government — instead of the Grand Old Party extending support from outside — to ensure its sustainability, sources said.

The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the October 21 Assembly polls together and won 105 and 56 seats, respectively, securing a comfortable majority in the 288-member house. The two parties, however, fell out after the Sena persisted with its demand of sharing the chief minister's post, which the BJP declined.

