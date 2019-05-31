Even As MLA, Pratap Sarangi Was Busy Serving Needy, Had No Time to Take Care of His Own Hut

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Even As MLA, Pratap Sarangi Was Busy Serving Needy, Had No Time to Take Care of His Own Hut
Hundreds of people have been making a beeline to the modest house bearing a BJP flag after learning that its owner, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, has become a minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The house at Gopinathpur village in Balasore district where Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi resides. (News18)
Loading...
Nilagiri (Odisha): A mud-walled, thatched house at Gopinathpur village near Nilagiri town in Odisha’s coastal Balasore district has suddenly turned into a site of political pilgrimage.
Hundreds of people have been making a beeline to the modest house bearing a BJP flag after learning that its owner, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, has become a minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sarangi, 64, was one of the 58 MPs who were sworn in as ministers along with the PM at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday evening.
He was appointed minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises and minister of state for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries on Friday.
The unmarried Sarangi’s younger sister, Bilasini Panda, and her husband, Manoranjan Panda, have been busy receiving the first-time minister’s supporters coming to visit from far and wide.
Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi’s sister Bilasini and her husband Manoranjan Panda.
“They mostly come to see the simple and ordinary house. Many of them cannot believe that a Union minister can be living in such a house,” said Manoranjan, a farmer who lives with his wife in this house along with Sarangi.
Bilasini, the youngest among four siblings, is very happy that her beloved “Nana” (elder brother), who won the Balasore Lok Sabha seat, has now become a central minister.
“Since childhood I knew Nana would become a great man, but I did not imagine that he could become a minister in Delhi. He never wasted his time doing ordinary things. He used to spend most of it reading books and taking care of our mother, who passed away last year. He is full of spirituality and worships God every day,” she said.
“I do not know what he will do for the family members and his house. He remained an MLA for two terms, but he did nothing to rebuild this house and nothing special for us. His attention has always been centred on serving needy people,” said Bilasini.
Sarangi, who is popular in coastal Odisha for his sharp oratory and social work, has come to acquire the tag “Odisha’s Modi” because of his love for simplicity.
He loves to visit villages in his constituency in his bicycle and takes his daily bath by drawing water from a hand pump outside his house.
A longtime RSS member, Sarangi has been an ardent admirer of Modi. BJP insiders in Odisha say he and the PM share a close rapport.
A day after the PM was seen meditating in a cave at Kedarnath, Sarangi was also seen meditating in a cave somewhere in Odisha.
“Nana knows the pain of poverty and is the happiest when he sees people overcome it,” said Bilasini.
“We had lost our father at a very young age. We hardly have any memory him. Our mother raised us on her own with huge difficulties. Nana took care of her till she died at a ripe old age,” she added.
In Balasore constituency, Sarangi was pitted against two millionaires — sitting BJD MP Rabindra Kumar Jena and Congress’ Nabajyoti Patnaik.
He beat Jena by 12,956 votes. In the 2014 election, Sarangi was defeated by Jena by a margin of 1.42 lakh votes.
“Victory and defeat, high or low post have never affected my ‘mamun’ (maternal uncle). I know he would retain his simple lifestyle even after becoming a central minister,” said Debashish Panda, Sarangi’s nephew, who is pursuing his post-graduation in Gujarat.
Sarangi has ideological differences with his elder brother, Kishore Kumar Sarangi, a practising lawyer in Balasore town who espouses Leftist views and has been a member of the CPI. Kishore has been living in his own house in Balasore for several years.
(With inputs from Satyajit Senapati)
Hundreds of people have been making a beeline to the modest house bearing a BJP flag after learning that its owner, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, has become a minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sarangi, 64, was one of the 58 MPs who were sworn in as ministers along with the PM at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday evening.
He was appointed minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises and minister of state for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries on Friday.
The unmarried Sarangi’s younger sister, Bilasini Panda, and her husband, Manoranjan Panda, have been busy receiving the first-time minister’s supporters coming to visit from far and wide.
Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi’s sister Bilasini and her husband Manoranjan Panda.
“They mostly come to see the simple and ordinary house. Many of them cannot believe that a Union minister can be living in such a house,” said Manoranjan, a farmer who lives with his wife in this house along with Sarangi.
Bilasini, the youngest among four siblings, is very happy that her beloved “Nana” (elder brother), who won the Balasore Lok Sabha seat, has now become a central minister.
“Since childhood I knew Nana would become a great man, but I did not imagine that he could become a minister in Delhi. He never wasted his time doing ordinary things. He used to spend most of it reading books and taking care of our mother, who passed away last year. He is full of spirituality and worships God every day,” she said.
“I do not know what he will do for the family members and his house. He remained an MLA for two terms, but he did nothing to rebuild this house and nothing special for us. His attention has always been centred on serving needy people,” said Bilasini.
Sarangi, who is popular in coastal Odisha for his sharp oratory and social work, has come to acquire the tag “Odisha’s Modi” because of his love for simplicity.
He loves to visit villages in his constituency in his bicycle and takes his daily bath by drawing water from a hand pump outside his house.
A longtime RSS member, Sarangi has been an ardent admirer of Modi. BJP insiders in Odisha say he and the PM share a close rapport.
A day after the PM was seen meditating in a cave at Kedarnath, Sarangi was also seen meditating in a cave somewhere in Odisha.
“Nana knows the pain of poverty and is the happiest when he sees people overcome it,” said Bilasini.
“We had lost our father at a very young age. We hardly have any memory him. Our mother raised us on her own with huge difficulties. Nana took care of her till she died at a ripe old age,” she added.
In Balasore constituency, Sarangi was pitted against two millionaires — sitting BJD MP Rabindra Kumar Jena and Congress’ Nabajyoti Patnaik.
He beat Jena by 12,956 votes. In the 2014 election, Sarangi was defeated by Jena by a margin of 1.42 lakh votes.
“Victory and defeat, high or low post have never affected my ‘mamun’ (maternal uncle). I know he would retain his simple lifestyle even after becoming a central minister,” said Debashish Panda, Sarangi’s nephew, who is pursuing his post-graduation in Gujarat.
Sarangi has ideological differences with his elder brother, Kishore Kumar Sarangi, a practising lawyer in Balasore town who espouses Leftist views and has been a member of the CPI. Kishore has been living in his own house in Balasore for several years.
(With inputs from Satyajit Senapati)
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kids Start to Warm to Project World Cup, with a Dash of IPL!
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Face Shareholders Vote Amid Pressure of Stepping Down
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results