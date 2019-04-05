English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Remains Return of Martyred BSF Jawan, Poll Campaigning Turns Into Tribute in Hometown
While Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was busy campaigning in the district today, Congress candidate for Jorhat Lok Sabha seat, Sushanta Borgohain visited the martyr's residence and paid tributes.
The martyred BSF jawan was martyred in Chattisgarh.
Guwahati: Just days before Rongali Bihu, it was an outpouring of grief at Dhonekhua village of Assam’s Sivasagar district when the tricolor-draped coffin of Assistant Sub Inspector of Border Security Force (BSF), Bipul Borah was brought home.
50-year old Borah was among the four BSF personnel martyred in a Naxal attack at Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday. A massive rally was led Friday evening by different organizations from the national highway at Gaurisagar to ASI Borah’s residence. A grateful public stood along the route, chanting slogans in honour of the soldier.
Hundreds including political leaders gathered to pay their last respects as the mortal remains were handed over to family members. While Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was busy campaigning in the district today, Congress candidate for Jorhat Lok Sabha seat, Sushanta Borgohain visited the martyr's residence and paid tributes. MLA Kushal Deori from Thowra constituency of Sivasagar represented the Sonowal government as he arrived along with other BJP leaders to pay respects to the slain Assamese hero.
Borah leaves behind his wife and two children – his son had recently appeared for matriculation examination and his daughter is a Class 5 student at a private school.
“He had recently come home on leave to guide his son for the HSLC exam. He left on March 17. He was with BSF for 32 years and was actively involved in social work in our village. Borah da was a very simple man, and a district level football and volleyball player,” recalled a neighbour.
Borah was the only earning member for his family, having two elder brothers who were dependent on him because of ill health.
"He was everything for us," said an inconsolable sister.
According to reports, Maoists laid an ambush near Mahala village where the BSF personnel including ASI Borah were engaged in an area domination patrol. Two jawans injured in the attack are stated to be stable. Sources said that the Maoists were also hit in gun fight that ensued after the incident, but managed to escape into the forest.
This is the first Maoist attack after the Election Commission announced poll dates for Chhattisgarh on March 10, 2019
