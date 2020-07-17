As MP Congress MLAs Jump Ship, Shivraj Chouhan's Brother-in-law Emerges as Kamal Nath's Trusted Lieutenant

Recently appointed as Congress vice-president, Sanjay Singh Masani, who has been entrusted with the responsibility of crucial by-polls, has said he is fighting a 'dharmayudhha' as the BJP resorted to 'adharma' while toppling the democratically elected government of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Masani is the brother-in-law of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and had switched over to the Congress in a dramatic move ahead of the 2018 assembly polls. He was fielded from Waraseoni in Balaghat in the assembly polls but lost.

Nath recently made him in-charge of the upcoming by-polls.

“I am fighting a 'dharmayuddha' as the BJP had engaged in 'adharma' by bringing down a democratically elected Congress government,” said Masani, brother of Chouhan’s wife Sadhna Singh. “We will contest the by-polls and will win.”

"Allurement and enticement was used (by BJP) to get the Bada Malhera MLA to resign from the assembly recently,” said Masani, hinting at the resignation of Congress MLA Pradyumn Singh Lodhi.

Masani said politics of deceit and allurement is not good for the country and the public, adding this kind of horse trading is not justified as the Congress had won the assembly polls and the BJP had lost. "You used to call the Congress government a handicapped government but what kind of government do you lead now?" he asked in a dig at Chouhan.

“Should we call it a government with crutches or an accidental government,” he asked.

Masani said that family and ideology are two different things, adding his differences of opinion with Chouhan are not personal differences, and that he (Chouhan) is my brother-in-law and will always remain so.

On being handed over the responsibility once shouldered by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Masani said Scindia had stood with the party with the farm loan waiver and it was done for 23 lakh farmers. "I wish to ask if Scindia would exert pressure on the BJP for waiving off farm loans of the remaining 27 lakh farmers," he said.