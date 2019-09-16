Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

As MP Reels under Devastating Floods, Congress-BJP Leaders Fight over Relief and Funds

After BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Kamal Nath government of not doing enough for flood victims, Minister PC Sharma blamed the former CM for blocking central funds from reaching the state.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:September 16, 2019, 7:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
As MP Reels under Devastating Floods, Congress-BJP Leaders Fight over Relief and Funds
File photos of BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.
Loading...

Bhopal: A day after senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Kamal Nath-led Congress government of not doing enough for flood victims in Madhya Pradesh, Public Relations Minister PC Sharma blamed the former chief minister for blocking central funds from reaching the state.

As the twin towns of Mandsaur and Neemuch were hit by worst-ever floods, Chouhan reached Malhargarh town in Mandsaur on Monday and met affected villagers. The state government has asked Water Resources Minister Hukum Singh Karada to take stock of the situation in Neemuch and submit a report.

On Sunday, Chouhan slammed the government for ignoring deluge-hit villagers and threatened to launch an agitation from September 22 over this, while adding that he had already donated a month’s salary for flood relief. Sharma said Chouhan was only doing drama and he was responsible for stopping central funds reach MP. “The BJP-led central government has reduced funds allocation by Rs 310 crore for last year and this year by altering the Centre-state share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) from 90:10 to 75:25. This was the fund we badly needed at this hour of crisis,” Sharma told reporters in Bhopal on Monday.

When asked about Sharma’s allegations, Chouhan urged the chief minister and his colleagues to focus of flood relief and not waste time abusing him. “We should stop abusing each other and concentrate on offering succour to public,” he added. Asked what the Centre was doing to deal with the crisis, Chouhan said an amount of Rs 850 crore lying unused in the SDRF was given by the Centre and should be utilised for immediate relief work.

BJP MLA and former minister Narottam Mishra said the Centre was always ready to offer support on the basis of survey reports from the state and till date, MP hasn’t sent any such report as it hasn’t been prepared. He called the situation a man-made one as dam gates weren’t opened on time. The former minister said the water level at the Gandhi Sagar Dam has reached 1,322 feet and farmers have lost everything in the floods, but no minister had visited the affected areas yet. Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary SR Mohanty said water level has reached 1318 feet.

“Till date not a single penny of relief has been doled out and not a single minister has reached any affected farmland,” said Mishra, adding Congress ministers were only busy talking from the state capital.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram