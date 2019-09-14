Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

As NCP Hit by Desertions, Sharad Pawar Embarks on Maharashtra Tour Ahead of Polls in State

The announcement came against the backdrop of exodus of key leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
As NCP Hit by Desertions, Sharad Pawar Embarks on Maharashtra Tour Ahead of Polls in State
File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: At a time the NCP is plunged into a crisis due to a string of desertions ahead of the high-stake Maharashtra Assembly polls, party patriarch Sharad Pawar is setting out on a state-wide tour beginning September 17 to reach out to the party's rank and file.

The veteran politician, 79, will visit ten districts of Solapur, Osmanabad, Beed, Latur, Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar and Satara in the first phase of the tour, the NCP said on Twitter.

The announcement came against the backdrop of exodus of key leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena.

Senior party leader Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on Saturday became the latest entrant to the BJP camp. The Satara MP has quit his Lok Sabha membership to join the BJP.

On Friday, former Maharashtra unit NCP president Bhaskar Jadhav joined the Shiv Sena. "Pawar's tour will be crucial in view of the existing circumstances. His interaction with the grassroot workers, who have remained loyal to the party even as some leaders have deserted it, will boost their morale," said the leader.

Pawar had fanned parts of his home state during the April-May Lok Sabha elections and addressed around 80 public rallies. The NCP had managed to retain its 2014 tally of four LS seats in Maharashtra.

Recently, former ministers Ganesh Naik, Sachin Ahir and Jaydutt Kshirasagar, MLAs Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Sandip Naik and Vaibhav Pichad to name a few switched their allegiance to the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena.

The NCP is fighting the upcoming Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress and some smaller parties.

In the assembly elections held in 2014, the Sharad Pawar-led party had won 41 out of the total 288 seats.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram