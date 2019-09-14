As NCP Hit by Desertions, Sharad Pawar Embarks on Maharashtra Tour Ahead of Polls in State
The announcement came against the backdrop of exodus of key leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena.
File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Reuters)
Mumbai: At a time the NCP is plunged into a crisis due to a string of desertions ahead of the high-stake Maharashtra Assembly polls, party patriarch Sharad Pawar is setting out on a state-wide tour beginning September 17 to reach out to the party's rank and file.
The veteran politician, 79, will visit ten districts of Solapur, Osmanabad, Beed, Latur, Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar and Satara in the first phase of the tour, the NCP said on Twitter.
The announcement came against the backdrop of exodus of key leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena.
Senior party leader Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on Saturday became the latest entrant to the BJP camp. The Satara MP has quit his Lok Sabha membership to join the BJP.
On Friday, former Maharashtra unit NCP president Bhaskar Jadhav joined the Shiv Sena. "Pawar's tour will be crucial in view of the existing circumstances. His interaction with the grassroot workers, who have remained loyal to the party even as some leaders have deserted it, will boost their morale," said the leader.
Pawar had fanned parts of his home state during the April-May Lok Sabha elections and addressed around 80 public rallies. The NCP had managed to retain its 2014 tally of four LS seats in Maharashtra.
Recently, former ministers Ganesh Naik, Sachin Ahir and Jaydutt Kshirasagar, MLAs Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Sandip Naik and Vaibhav Pichad to name a few switched their allegiance to the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena.
The NCP is fighting the upcoming Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress and some smaller parties.
In the assembly elections held in 2014, the Sharad Pawar-led party had won 41 out of the total 288 seats.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Section 375 Movie Review: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's Performances Make for Compelling Courtroom Drama
- Happy Birthday ‘Dream Girl' Ayushmann Khurrana: 6 Must-watch Films of the Actor
- 2020 Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup to be Held in India from November 2-21
- The Largest Flying Dinosaur Was the Size of a Plane, Find Scientists
- Your Data, Location Might be Tracked with This SIM Card Flaw, Without Your Knowledge