Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
2-min read

As New Relationship Begins to Flourish, Congress-NCP Pay Homage to Bal Thackeray for the First Time

The day started with thousands of Shiv Sainiks coming from across Maharashtra and queuing up at 'Shivtirth' for their turn to offer tributes to the charismatic and firebrand leader who passed away on this day in 2012.

IANS

Updated:November 17, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
As New Relationship Begins to Flourish, Congress-NCP Pay Homage to Bal Thackeray for the First Time
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray pays tribute at the memorial of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his 7th death anniversary, in Mumbai, Sunday, November 17, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: For the first time, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party paid homage to the founder of the Shiv Sena, the late Bal Thackeray on his seventh death anniversary and later the Bharatiya Janata Party also joined in, here on Sunday.

The day started with thousands of Shiv Sainiks coming from across Maharashtra and queuing up at 'Shivtirth' for their turn to offer tributes to the charismatic and firebrand leader who passed away on this day in 2012.

Later, NCP state president Jayant Patil, former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Jitendra Awhad, also reached Shivaji Park - where 'Shivtirth' is situated - and paid their respects.

An erstwhile close confidante of the late leader, Bhujbal was seen getting emotional and later recalled the relationship he enjoyed with the late Thackeray.

NCP President Sharad Pawar who is in Pune paid rich tributes to the leader, describing him as a person who kindled pride in the Marathi 'manoos', was known for his courageous personality through which he gave a direction to society and politics.

Congress leaders including Bhai Jagtap came and paid homage and recalled his services to the state and people of Maharashtra.

Subsequently, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi, other family members and top party leaders entered Shivaji Park and offered floral tributes, bowed before a statue of the late Thackeray and paid homage.

Sometime later, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his former ministerial colleagues Vinod Tawade and Pankaja Munde also paid floral tributes.

They did not enter inside the 'Shivtirth' statue where Sena leaders including Uddhav Thackeray were present but quickly left after paying their homage.

It may be recalled that the Congress-NCP and Sena are currently engaged in finalizing their alliance before forming the state government.

A stunned BJP is still hoping that the Sena will have a change of heart and come around, but is claiming that it will form the government despite having 105 MLAs, plus reportedly the support of 14 others including independents.

The Congress-NCP are currently providing final touches to the proposed alliance with Sena with a meeting between their top leaders - Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar - scheduled in New Delhi on Monday.

Signalling a formal split, the Sena is not attending a crucial NDA meet, while the party's three MPs have been given a new seating arrangement in Rajya Sabha for the parliament session starting on Monday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram