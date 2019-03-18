As Next-Gen Candidates Top AIADMK, DMK Lok Sabha Lists, Politics of Dynasty is Here to Stay in Tamil Nadu

With both the DMK and AIADMK fielding sons and daughters of top party leaders, quite a few next-generation candidates are entering the fray in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which released its list of candidates for both the general and assembly polls on Sunday, has given tickets to treasurer Duraimurugan’s son Kathir Anand for Vellore, former minister Arcot Veerasamy’s son Kalanidhi Veerasamy for Chennai North and ex-minister Ponmudi’s son Gauthama Sigamani for Kallakuruchi.DMK MP M Kanimozhi, daughter of late Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi, is contesting elections for the first time. She became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2007 and was re-nominated in 2013. As her tenure comes to an end in June this year, she decided to face the electorate in the upcoming polls.The party, led by Karunanidhi’s son MK Stalin, has offered seat to another woman candidate, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, who is the daughter of a senior DMK leader.Hours later, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) too announced its contestants for 20 of the 40 parliamentary constituencies.Deputy chief minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam’s son Ravindranath Kumar will make his debut from Theni constituency.Manoj Pandian, son of party leader PH Pandian will contest from Tirunelveli and Rajan Chellappa’s son Rajan Sathya will face elections from the Madurai constituency.Sitting MP J Jayavardhan, who is minister Jayakumar’s son, retained his ticket from Chennai South.“The saga of dynastic politics will continue. Despite the parties’ claims that they are truly democratic, sons of leaders always have an advantage. It is inconceivable to say that in these constituencies, nobody else except these sons have worked. Equal opportunity must be given to all party workers who genuinely work hard for the constituencies,” said political analyst Sumanth Raman.“In a democratic state, people will decide whether to support dynastic politics. But it has the power to unite the party under one's control. Hard-working party cadres won’t be recognised, but sons of leaders are prioritised in the list,” said Ravindran Duraisamy, another analyst.This is the first time the southern state is going to polls in the absence of J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanuidhi.Observers said there is a vacuum in the state. Will there be a decisive mandate this time? All eyes are on May 23 the day the results will be out.