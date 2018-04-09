As Nitish Kumar Heads to Poll-bound Karnataka, Kamal Haasan Wants Him to Visit Chennai Too

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar will address party workers in poll-bound Karnataka on Wednesday as his party has decided to field candidates on 25 to 30 Assembly seats.The party is trying to take along old leaders of Janata pariwar in an effort to revive now defunct organizational set up. Contrary to Nitish Kumar’s earlier assertions, he is now ready to expand the footprints of his party outside Bihar.Talking to News18, JD(U) national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Sanjay Jha said, “George Fernandes played a significant role in expanding the party base, but Sharad Yadav miserably failed as he was dependent on Nitish Kumar’s face. Now Nitish is himself the national president and he wants to look beyond Bihar.”Nitish has chosen Karnataka as the party once ruled the state and he is hopeful that the party can do well, he said.JD(U) has made former chief minister JH Patel’s son Mahima Patel as party’s state president, who is trying to build the party by reaching out to old stalwarts.Sanjay Jha informed that the party will fight on 25 to 30 seats on its own and there would be no tie up with the ally Bharatiya Janata Party.“This is not about fighting against the ally but reviving and resurrecting our own party structure. It has nothing to do with our alliance in Bihar,” he said.Nitish has got an unexpected invitation from star turned politician Kamal Hassan.“Kamal Hassan called me on Saturday. He wanted Nitish ji to visit Chennai on April 12 and extended his invitation. Nitish ji will return to Patna on April 11 itself, but he has assured to visit Chennai at a later stage,” Jha said.