English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Nitish Kumar Heads to Poll-bound Karnataka, Kamal Haasan Wants Him to Visit Chennai Too
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar will address party workers in poll-bound Karnataka on Wednesday as his party has decided to field candidates on 25 to 30 Assembly seats.
A file photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar will address party workers in poll-bound Karnataka on Wednesday as his party has decided to field candidates on 25 to 30 Assembly seats.
The party is trying to take along old leaders of Janata pariwar in an effort to revive now defunct organizational set up. Contrary to Nitish Kumar’s earlier assertions, he is now ready to expand the footprints of his party outside Bihar.
Talking to News18, JD(U) national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Sanjay Jha said, “George Fernandes played a significant role in expanding the party base, but Sharad Yadav miserably failed as he was dependent on Nitish Kumar’s face. Now Nitish is himself the national president and he wants to look beyond Bihar.”
Nitish has chosen Karnataka as the party once ruled the state and he is hopeful that the party can do well, he said.
JD(U) has made former chief minister JH Patel’s son Mahima Patel as party’s state president, who is trying to build the party by reaching out to old stalwarts.
Sanjay Jha informed that the party will fight on 25 to 30 seats on its own and there would be no tie up with the ally Bharatiya Janata Party.
“This is not about fighting against the ally but reviving and resurrecting our own party structure. It has nothing to do with our alliance in Bihar,” he said.
Nitish has got an unexpected invitation from star turned politician Kamal Hassan.
“Kamal Hassan called me on Saturday. He wanted Nitish ji to visit Chennai on April 12 and extended his invitation. Nitish ji will return to Patna on April 11 itself, but he has assured to visit Chennai at a later stage,” Jha said.
Also Watch
The party is trying to take along old leaders of Janata pariwar in an effort to revive now defunct organizational set up. Contrary to Nitish Kumar’s earlier assertions, he is now ready to expand the footprints of his party outside Bihar.
Talking to News18, JD(U) national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Sanjay Jha said, “George Fernandes played a significant role in expanding the party base, but Sharad Yadav miserably failed as he was dependent on Nitish Kumar’s face. Now Nitish is himself the national president and he wants to look beyond Bihar.”
Nitish has chosen Karnataka as the party once ruled the state and he is hopeful that the party can do well, he said.
JD(U) has made former chief minister JH Patel’s son Mahima Patel as party’s state president, who is trying to build the party by reaching out to old stalwarts.
Sanjay Jha informed that the party will fight on 25 to 30 seats on its own and there would be no tie up with the ally Bharatiya Janata Party.
“This is not about fighting against the ally but reviving and resurrecting our own party structure. It has nothing to do with our alliance in Bihar,” he said.
Nitish has got an unexpected invitation from star turned politician Kamal Hassan.
“Kamal Hassan called me on Saturday. He wanted Nitish ji to visit Chennai on April 12 and extended his invitation. Nitish ji will return to Patna on April 11 itself, but he has assured to visit Chennai at a later stage,” Jha said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|10
|4
|5
|19
|1
|Australia
|39
|33
|34
|106
|2
|England
|22
|25
|16
|63
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|9
|6
|23
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Scotland
|6
|8
|11
|25
|8
|Wales
|6
|6
|4
|16
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|12
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|13
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|14
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|18
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|20
|Nigeria
|0
|2
|0
|2
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: SRH vs RR - Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews Match 4
- Raazi: See The Different Shades of Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar's Upcoming Thriller
- Kawasaki Ninja 400 vs KTM RC 390 Spec Comparison: Features, Price & More
- Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Which Sport He Wants Son AbRam to Play
- SOTY 2: KJo Announces Commencement of Tiger Shroff Starrer, Shares When Final Cast Will be Revealed