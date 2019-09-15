As Part of PM Modi's Birthday Celebrations, Bike Rally Flagged Off from Delhi for Gujarat
The rally led by ace biker Raj Luxmi will cover a distance of 1,200 Km crossing through four states to reach Vadnagar on September 20.
Image for representation. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations, a bike rally to spread his social messages was flagged off here for his birthplace Vadnagar in Gujarat, by BJP MP Vijay Goel on Sunday.
The rally led by ace biker Raj Luxmi will cover a distance of 1,200 Km crossing through four states to reach Vadnagar on September 20. Goel felicitated Raj Luxmi and her fellow bikers at the flag off ceremony held at his residence in Ashoka Road.
The former minister said Raj Luxmi is an inspiration for the youth and she was discharging an important duty by spreading the prime minister's social messages related to Swachh Bharat and shunning single-use plastic.
The BJP is celebrating 'seva saptah' (week of service) to mark the prime minister's birthday, which is on September 17.
