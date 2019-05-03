English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As PM Modi Says No Proof of UPA's Surgical Strikes, Ahmed Patel Asks Why Doubt The Army
By raising doubts about the operations, the BJP was not just insulting the Congress but also the armed forces who had conducted these strikes when Manmohan Singh was prime minister, Patel said.
File photo of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Friday hit out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for questioning his party’s claims of having conducted six surgical strikes when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister.
By raising doubts, one is not just insulting the grand old party but also the armed forces who conducted these strikes under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, he said.
"Does PM want to say ‘humara khoon khoon hai, tumhara paani’ (ours is actual blood and yours is water)?" he asked.
At an election rally in Sikar earlier on Friday, Modi accused the Congress of having no evidence to indicate the six surgical strikes. He was responding to Singh’s claims that the party had carried out such operations but had refrained from using them to accrue political benefits.
Hitting out at the Congress, Modi dismissed Singh’s claims and said that the party’s leaders did not trust the valour of Indian soldiers. “The Congress is now saying ‘me too’, trying to prove that surgical strikes were also conducted during its term,” he said.
Patel on Friday claimed that the BJP was insulting the nation’s armed forces by questioning the surgical strikes.
“They wish to win elections anyhow. We never took credit — whether it was air strikes or the Bangladesh war, credit must go to the forces,” he said. “It's not the Congress's insult, it's an insult of the jawans.”
