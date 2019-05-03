Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

As PM Modi Says No Proof of UPA's Surgical Strikes, Ahmed Patel Asks Why Doubt The Army

By raising doubts about the operations, the BJP was not just insulting the Congress but also the armed forces who had conducted these strikes when Manmohan Singh was prime minister, Patel said.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2019, 7:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
As PM Modi Says No Proof of UPA's Surgical Strikes, Ahmed Patel Asks Why Doubt The Army
File photo of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Friday hit out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for questioning his party’s claims of having conducted six surgical strikes when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister.

By raising doubts, one is not just insulting the grand old party but also the armed forces who conducted these strikes under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, he said.

"Does PM want to say ‘humara khoon khoon hai, tumhara paani’ (ours is actual blood and yours is water)?" he asked.

At an election rally in Sikar earlier on Friday, Modi accused the Congress of having no evidence to indicate the six surgical strikes. He was responding to Singh’s claims that the party had carried out such operations but had refrained from using them to accrue political benefits.

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi dismissed Singh’s claims and said that the party’s leaders did not trust the valour of Indian soldiers. “The Congress is now saying ‘me too’, trying to prove that surgical strikes were also conducted during its term,” he said.

Patel on Friday claimed that the BJP was insulting the nation’s armed forces by questioning the surgical strikes.

“They wish to win elections anyhow. We never took credit — whether it was air strikes or the Bangladesh war, credit must go to the forces,” he said. “It's not the Congress's insult, it's an insult of the jawans.”
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram