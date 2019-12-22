As Politics Heats Up on Citizenship Act, Ashok Gehlot Claims PM Modi is 'Misleading Country' in His Name

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the country in his name.

"Earlier it was Amit Shah in Parliament and today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misleading the country by taking my name. What do they want to say? Was it wrong to write to then home minister P Chidambaram for making facilities available to those who had come to the border areas of Rajasthan from Pakistan after facing persecution," Gehlot asked in a tweet in Hindi.

"Who is creating obstacles as regards giving citizenship/facilities to those who are coming here even now after facing persecution? Who, be it a Hindu or a Muslim, can have a problem with this? The problem is that the home minister is provoking by announcing that the NRC would be implemented in the entire country, despite the fact that they could not implement it in Assam," the senior Congress leader said.

Members of different political parties including CPI, CPI(M), AAP, SP, RLD and JD(S), a large number of people from the minority communities and civil society, as well as intellectuals and youths participated in the 'silent march' which started here from the iconic Albert hall and culminated at Gandhi circle, covering nearly 3 kms on JLN road.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said nearly 3 lakh people attended the march, which took place peacefully. Addressing the huge gathering at the Gandhi circle on culmination of the march, the chief minister criticised the BJP, RSS, prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for their decisions like CAA and NRC.

Gehlot alleged that their agenda was to make India a Hindu rashtra and questioned whether the country would remain intact if the agenda is fulfilled.

Targeting the prime minister, Gehlot said his nationalism was hollow and people were now well aware of his "tricks". "They are ruling in arrogance. With the majority that they have, they can make laws but cannot win the hearts of people. The country is burning today. 15 people have died in violence in Uttar Pradesh and the violence is happening where BJP is ruling," Gehlot said.

Modi took Gehlot's name at a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, while targeting the Congress over the amended Citizenship Act.

On December 11, Shah had made a reference in the Rajya Sabha to a letter written by Gehlot, during his earlier term as the Rajasthan chief minister, to then home minister Phidambaram on the issue of Pakistani migrants belonging to the Hindu and Sikh communities in the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.