Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

As Politics over Illegal Mining in MP Heats up, Union Minister Says He’ll Seek Nath's Intervention

Faggan Singh Kulaste, who was in Indore to campaign for the upcoming bypoll in Jhabua, said rampant illegal mining was leading to massive loss of revenue for the state exchequer.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:September 4, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
As Politics over Illegal Mining in MP Heats up, Union Minister Says He’ll Seek Nath's Intervention
File photo of Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste.
Loading...

Indore: As political leaders continued to trade barbs at one another over the issue of illegal mining in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste on Wednesday said senior Congress functionaries were involved in these operations.

Kulaste, who was here on Wednesday to campaign for the upcoming bypoll in Jhabua, said rampant illegal mining was leading to massive loss of revenue for the state exchequer, adding that he would write to Chief Minister Kamal Nath about the menace and seek his intervention.

The Jhabua by-election was necessitated after the seat was vacated by GS Damore following his Lok Sabha victory from Ratlam. With the stability of Nath’s government constantly being raked up by BJP leaders, a lot is at stake and the by-poll may play a key role in it.

Health Minister Tulsi Silawat said Kulaste was levelling baseless allegations. He said facts suggested illegal mining had surged and flourished under the previous BJP government that ruled the state for 15 years.

Over the last few days, several Congress leaders, including Forest Minister Umang Singhar, have been raising allegations of unhindered illegal mining in the state. Singhar had even accused party veteran Digvijaya Singh of being involved in it.

Recently, Cabinet Minister Govind Singh had kicked up a row after publically accepting that his government had failed to check the menace and apologised to public for the same. Several loyalists of former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is vying the post of state Congress committee chief, accused Singh of himself indulging in the crime in his home town. On Tuesday, Scindia said in Gwalior that the problem required efficient handling.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram